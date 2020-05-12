PDC Home Tour: Mike De Decker beats Steve Brown to top group

2:35 A look back at the story of the 26th night of the PDC Home Tour, which saw Mike De Decker take a dramatic group victory A look back at the story of the 26th night of the PDC Home Tour, which saw Mike De Decker take a dramatic group victory

Mike De Decker recovered from an opening loss to Martin Atkins, as he topped Group 26 of the PDC Home Tour.

The 25-year-old finished at the summit of the table, level of points and leg-differential with Steve Brown, but he edged the Bristol native on head-to-head.

All players were competing in the tournament for the second time, having previously finished as runners up in their respective groups.

PDC Home Tour - Tuesday's results (Group 24) Conan Whitehead 0-5 Steve Brown Mike De Decker 3-5 Martin Atkins Steve Brown 5-2 Martin Atkins Conan Whitehead 1-5 Mike De Decker Mike De Decker 5-2 Steve Brown Martin Atkins 5-4 Conan Whitehead

'The Bomber' got off to the perfect start, storming to a whitewash victory over Whitehead.

The second tie saw Atkins and De Decker go leg-for-leg, as it was finely poised at 3-3. The breakthrough finally came, as the Englishman got a crucial break and sealed a 5-3 win with a 102 average.

Brown and Atkins then faced off for pole position in the group. It was Atkins who burst out of the blocks, taking a 2-0 lead but he missed four shots at double for another break. From there, Brown rallied and recorded five consecutive legs.

Having averaged 97 in his opening defeat, De Decker made amends with a 5-1 win over 'The Barbarian' to remain in contention.

That set up Brown vs De Decker as a group decider, with the Bomber only needed three legs to seal top spot. However, the Belgian seized a crucial break with a stunning 135 checkout on the bull, and backed it up with a 13-darter to get the 5-2 win he needed.

He moves through to the next phase of the competition, where there are still six spots up for grabs over the coming evenings.

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One - Jamie Lewis Group Nine - Martijn Kleermaker Group 17 - Damon Heta Group 25 - Jose De Sousa Group Two - Luke Woodhouse Group Ten - Nathan Aspinall Group 18 - Stephen Bunting Group 26 - Mike De Decker Group Three - Dave Chisnall Group 11 - Alan Tabern Group 19 - Glen Durrant Group Four - Geert Nentjes Group 12 - Max Hopp Group 20 - Ryan Murray Group Five - Nick Kenny Group 13 - Carl Wilkinson Group 21 - Rob Cross Group Six - Ryan Searle Group 14 - Chris Dobey Group 22 - Jesus Noguera Group Seven - Jelle Klaasen Group 15 - Darren Webster Group 23 - Daniel Larsson Group Eight - Jonny Clayton Group 16 - Jeff Smith Group 24 - Jamie Hughes

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups Wednesday Thursday Steve Beaton Michael Smith Scott Waites Mike van Duivenbode Ross Smith Luke Humphries Ron Meulenkamp Andy Boulton

