Gary Anderson resolves wifi woes to join PDC Home Tour

Gary Anderson has been handed a tough group

Two-time world champion Gary Anderson has resolved his wifi troubles and will take part in the PDC Home Tour.

The Flying Scotsman had previously pulled out of the competition, citing connectivity troubles at his home.

He will join the action on Saturday night as the last four groups of the tournament have been confirmed.

There are other high-profile stars who will get a second bite of the cherry, having previously finished as runners-up in their respective groups.

Reigning world champion Peter Wright, two-time Grand Slam winner Gerwyn Price and Premier League challenger John Henderson are among those who will be in action.

PDC Home Tour - latest confirmed groups Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday Sunday Monday Steve Beaton Michael Smith Danny Noppert Gary Anderson Gerwyn Price Peter Wright Scott Waites Mike van Duivenbode Ryan Meikle Dirk van Duijvenbode Bradley Brooks Adam Hunt Ross Smith Luke Humphries John Henderson Dimitri Van den Bergh Joe Cullen Krzysztof Ratajski Ron Meulenkamp Andy Boulton Cristo Reyes Kim Huybrechts Keegan Brown Justin Pipe

Henderson will take on Spanish star Cristo Reyes, World Series of Darts Finals runner-up Danny Noppert and promising English youngster Ryan Meikle on Friday evening.

Saturday sees Anderson enter the action, coming up against Belgian duo Dimitri Van den Bergh and Kim Huybrechts, along with the in-form Dirk van Duijvenbode.

Keegan Brown returns to the fold on Sunday, facing Premier League star Price, world No 16 Joe Cullen and Bradley Brooks.

The final of the 32 groups in the first stage of the Home Tour will see Snakebite, who finished second in Group One on April 17, joined by Krzysztof Ratajski, Justin Pipe and Adam Hunt.

Wright will be hoping to become the final player to qualify for the second round

All matches are the best of nine legs (first to five), and the winners of the remaining groups will qualify for the next phase of the competition.

PDC Home Tour - The Winners Group One - Jamie Lewis Group Nine - Martijn Kleermaker Group 17 - Damon Heta Group 25 - Jose De Sousa Group Two - Luke Woodhouse Group Ten - Nathan Aspinall Group 18 - Stephen Bunting Group 26 - Mike De Decker Group Three - Dave Chisnall Group 11 - Alan Tabern Group 19 - Glen Durrant Group Four - Geert Nentjes Group 12 - Max Hopp Group 20 - Ryan Murray Group Five - Nick Kenny Group 13 - Carl Wilkinson Group 21 - Rob Cross Group Six - Ryan Searle Group 14 - Chris Dobey Group 22 - Jesus Noguera Group Seven - Jelle Klaasen Group 15 - Darren Webster Group 23 - Daniel Larsson Group Eight - Jonny Clayton Group 16 - Jeff Smith Group 24 - Jamie Hughes

