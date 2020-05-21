Boxer Dave Allen and Preston's Paul Gallagher ready for champion of champions showdown

Dave Allen beat Dorian Darch via knockout in February

Heavyweight boxer Dave Allen and Preston North End footballer Paul Gallagher are prepared to go head to head in a champion of champions showdown of sports stars on the darts oche.

There's a sentence you never thought you would read.

The pair recently showcased their tungsten talents in PDC Darts at Home specials, with Gallagher claiming top spot in a footballers' edition ahead of West Brom's Charlie Austin, Leicester's James Maddison and West Ham's Declan Rice.

Allen meanwhile clinched the Sportsman Special by edging out snooker's Mark Selby, golf's Andrew 'Beef' Johnston and cricket's Alex Hales, both events raising money in aid of NHS Charities Together.

"I knew I could play a bit, I used to play as a kid and I've played as I've got a bit older," Allen said on The Darts Show podcast. "I didn't play very well the other day to be honest, I think I averaged around 52, 53. This Gallagher fella, who does he play for? Preston? He'll get a right good hiding off of me.

"I was told Alex Hales was a proper player. Obviously he got the eight dart finish but I beat them all before I played them. This Gallagher fella hasn't got a prayer with me, not a prayer because I'll beat him before he gets to the oche. He hasn't got a chance against me.

"Get that Gallagher lined up."

'The White Rhino' lost just one leg on the day as he matched Gallagher's efforts by completing the clean sweep to lead his group.

Gallagher's Preston currently sit sixth in the Championship

Gallagher had been particularly impressive in his opening game, firing a 127 and checking out 108 to win his first leg against Austin in nine darts. He later produced a 140 visit and took out 54 to seal the win with a 75 average.

"To be honest I have never ever played a game of 501 or 301," he admitted. "At the training ground we play killer or round the board and I've been quite effective at that so when I got the call to do it off Michael Smith, I literally got a board on Thursday and practiced a few hours and then I played on Sunday.

"I've just got that hand-eye coordination, I could lie and say I play a lot but I've just picked it up quite quickly.

"I'd like to be the best sportsman so if Dave Allen is listening I'll call him out as well. He gives it all that trash talk doesn't he?"

Both are avid darts fans away from their respective sporting professions, Gallagher admitting he is often told he is 'not allowed' to play with his Preston teammates at training due to the difference in standards.

The 35-year-old lives close to Blackpool's Winter Gardens, which has enabled him to watch the PDC's World Matchplay tournament in the past.

"I like Michael van Gerwen," said Gallagher. "The way he plays, the way he celebrates. His emotion is brilliant. But Gerwyn Price has come on the scene as well, changing sports from rugby. He likes to mix it and get under peoples' skins so it's good entertainment."

Allen recalls watching Dutch legend Raymond van Barneveld as early as his BDO days, as well as Sky Sports Darts' own Colin Lloyd and some of his meetings with Phil Taylor.

"I love the darts," he said. "I loved Barney. I watch all of it, I'm a big Van Gerwen fan now, I think he's brilliant.

"I've never been to the darts, I remember I went to a show last year and I was talking to Barry Hearn for a good half an hour. All we talked about was the darts and I said 'I want to go' but obviously this year has been a bit of a write-off.

"I might even go as a player, I might just pick it up, start playing a few hours a day and join the tour. I've already got the physique for it while I'm boxing. I'm halfway there."

