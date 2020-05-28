PDC Home Tour: Gary Anderson produces his brilliant best to top group

2:22 A look back at the story of the third night of the PDC Home Tour Play-Offs, which saw two-time world champion Gary Anderson win all three of his games A look back at the story of the third night of the PDC Home Tour Play-Offs, which saw two-time world champion Gary Anderson win all three of his games

Two-time world champ Gary Anderson produced his top form in a thoroughly-impressive showing to top Group Three of the PDC Home Tour play-offs.

The Flying Scotsman dropped just six legs, as he ruthlessly took care of business to join Jelle Klaasen and Mike De Decker in the semi-finals.

Reigning world youth champ Luke Humphries was hoping to back up his shock Premier League victory over Anderson from earlier this year, but was swept aside by the 49-year-old.

PDC Home Tour - Thursday's results (Group Three) Gary Anderson 6-2 Nick Kenny Luke Humphries 6-2 Jamie Lewis Nick Kenny 4-6 Jamie Lewis Gary Anderson 6-1 Luke Humphries Luke Humphries 6-1 Nick Kenny Jamie Lewis 3-6 Gary Anderson

The Flying Scotsman got off to a perfect start, seeing off Nick Kenny 6-2 in the pair's first-ever meeting.

Ahead of the second game, Humphries ran into technical difficulties. When his wifi reception did eventually return, it was worth the wait as he put on a scoring exhibition to seal a 6-2 win with a 100.7 average.

Former World Championship semi-finalist Lewis then stayed afloat, holding off a Kenny comeback for a 6-4 victory.

In a top-of-the-table clash, Anderson then put on a stunning display, averaging 110 in a 6-1 romp against Humphries to seize control of the group.

The Premier League's first successful 'challenger' was left scratching his head, as he had averaged 102 himself. Nonetheless, he regrouped quickly and mathematically kept his hopes alive with a 6-1 victory, sealing the deal with a 117 checkout.

But Anderson only had to win a single leg in this final game of the night, and he took care of business in the opening salvo. He kicked on, and picked up a 6-3 victory to finish off a tidy evening's work.

Group Three final standings Pts Legs +/- (1) Gary Anderson 6 +12 (2) Luke Humphries 4 +4 (3) Jamie Lewis 2 -5 (4) Nick Kenny 0 -11

The action continues on Friday night, with Dave Chisnall and Darren Webster headlining Group Four.

