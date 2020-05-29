Dave Chisnall turns on the afterburners to reach semi-finals of PDC Home Tour

Dave Chisnall lived up to the pre-match hype as he raised his game just in time to make it through to the semi-finals of the PDC Home Tour on Friday.

Chisnall, playing from his home in Morecambe, lost his opening match of the night against Australian Damon Heta, but he bounced back with emphatic wins against the experienced Darren Webster and Dutchman Geert Nentjes to make it through to the Play-Offs.

"You're always concerned, he is a great darts player," Chisnall said. "You go 4-0 up and take your foot off the gas. I did enough.

"It was a battle between me and him and thankfully I have won it."

PDC Home Tour - Friday's results (Group Four) Dave Chisnall 5-6 Damon Heta Darren Webster 5-6 Geert Nentjes Damon Heta 5-6 Geert Nentjes Dave Chisnall 6-2 Darren Webster Darren Webster 6-2 Damon Heta Geert Nentjes 3-6 Dave Chisnall

PDC Home Tour Play-Offs - Group 4 Table Pts Legs +/- 1. Dave Chisnall 4 +6 2. Geert Nentjes 4 +1 3. Darren Webster 2 -1 4. Damon Heta 2 -4

Chisnall took on Heta in the opening match of the night and it was the Aussie, playing in the early hours of the morning in Perth, who made a rip-roaring start to proceedings, surging into an early 2-0 lead, including a superb 110 checkout.

The man known as The Heat struck a second 110 finish of the match before pinning D16 for a 13-darter to move into a comfortable 5-2 lead. But world No 11 Chisnall won the next three legs in a row to send the clash into a decider.

However, it was Heta who held his nerve to steal it with an incredible 11-dart leg following an 87 checkout under pressure.

Nentjes opened with a Shanghai finish in his match against Webster and the young Dutchman stayed a break ahead until a 110 from the Demolition Man levelled proceedings at 4-4. He held in the next to move one leg away from victory. However, a 74 finish from Nentjes sent the contest into a last-leg decider in which the 21-year-old survived a match dart to complete a fantastic win.

Both winners, Heta and Nentjes went up against each other in the third match of the night and the world No 71 started things off with his second Shanghai finish of the night. He took out 79 for a second break of throw before holding for a 4-0 advantage.

A 126 out on the bullseye from Nentjes stopped the slide for a 5-2 lead, but Brisbane Darts Masters champion Heta responded with a stunning 164 to close the gap.

Nentjes then missed three match darts to allow Heta to pin D6 and send the contest into another last-leg decider.

World No 108 Heta missed three match darts of his own with Nentjes sinking an unbelievable 90 on the bullseye to take the spoils.

In a straightforward elimination match, last year's World Grand Prix finalist Chisnall produced the goods when it mattered to end Webster's hopes with a 6-2 success.

Webster ended Heta's slim hopes of topping the group by completing a comfortable 6-2 win to end his night on a high.

Nentjes put on an impressive showing

In a winner-takes-all encounter Chisnall went up against surprise package Nentjes. An early 13-dart break of throw handed Chizzy the start he wanted and from then on he was in complete control.

He consolidated the break with a neat 89 checkout and he quickly stretched his advantage to 4-0 as he edged closer to the semi-finals of the competition. But Nentjes came powering back by winning three consecutive legs to close the gap to just one leg.

But Chisnall held throw in the next before landing a brilliant 106 finish to make it through alongside Gary Anderson, Jelle Klaasen and Mike De Decker.

PDC Home Tour Play-Offs - The Winners Group One - Jelle Klaasen Group Two - Mike De Decker Group Three - Gary Anderson Group Four - Dave Chisnall

PDC Home Tour - latest groups Saturday Sunday Monday Tuesday Rob Cross Joe Cullen Nathan Aspinall Jonny Clayton Ryan Searle Chris Dobey Jamie Hughes Max Hopp Luke Woodhouse Jeff Smith Jose De Sousa Carl Wilkinson Daniel Larsson Martijn Kleermaker Jesús Noguera Scott Waites

