PDC Home Tour: Chris Dobey hoping to celebrate 30th birthday in style

'Hollywood' headlines the action on Sunday night

The coronavirus crisis may have curtailed Chris Dobey's Premier League homecoming in Newcastle, but as 'Hollywood' returns to PDC Home Tour action on Sunday, he is hoping to celebrate his 30th birthday in style.

The lockdown period has sparked uncertainty for many players, although it has facilitated the emergence of a thriving online darts community.

Darting from home, virtual darts call it what you will but Chris Dobey has been attacking the concept throughout lockdown.

The PDC Home Tour is at the forefront of the innovation and Dobey has indisputably bought into the concept, having competed in a multitude of online events over the preceding months.

There have been several high-profile stars that have candidly discussed their struggles with motivation during this hiatus, although Dobey has seized the opportunity to maintain his match sharpness.

"At first I thought it would be a struggle, but I've been playing near enough every day in different competitions so it's keeping me busy and I'm playing well again, so it's all good," Dobey told Sky Sports.

"I've been playing in a lot of online tournaments. I won a couple of the North East events and there were some big entries as well. The COVID Championship I lost in the semi-finals to Scott Waites and there were quite a lot of big names in that as well.

"I've also been playing every Saturday morning in an Australian competition. It's got the likes of Michael Smith, Dave Chisnall, Simon Whitlock, Damon Heta and Corey Cadby, so it's good practice and gives you something to do at this uncertain time."

'Darts At Home' has also appealed to a wider demographic amid the recent absence of live sport and it's given those lower down the darting echelons a chance to grasp their moment in the spotlight.

The unpredictable nature of the events have contributed to its popularity and Dobey believes online darts will continue to flourish even when normality is restored.

"Once this coronavirus hopefully dies down I think a few people will keep it running, because it is good fun, you can get a good group of lads together and you can do your own little tournament.

"You've already got the set-up in your house now so there's no reason why it can't continue and the main thing is the match practice."

There has been no shortage of upsets on the Home Tour, with Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price, Michael Smith and James Wade all failing to progress through their respective groups at the first attempt.

The decorated quartet were relatively new to the concept, yet Dobey featured in the inaugural 'Darts At Home' event prior to the inception of the Home Tour and believes familiarity has been a big factor.

"I practice at home regardless of whether or not I'm playing, so it isn't new to me. I always like to keep my arm going when I'm back home anyway," said the world No 20.

"The likes of Peter Wright - they're on the road near enough 24/7 so it will be hard for them to practice at home.

"It's just getting used to your own board. It is different for everybody but I've enjoyed it and I've not stopped practising."

3:16 A look back at the story of the 14th night of the PDC Home Tour, which saw Chris Dobey win the group A look back at the story of the 14th night of the PDC Home Tour, which saw Chris Dobey win the group

The Bedlington-born star continues his Home Tour campaign in Group Six of the Play-Offs on Sunday, where he's pitted against an in-form Joe Cullen, former Lakeside finalist Jeff Smith and emerging Dutchman Martijn Kleermaker.

Cullen posted the highest average of the tournament on Night 31 whilst Smith and Kleermaker both possess considerable pedigree, yet Dobey remains confident of marking his 30th birthday by sealing a semi-final spot.

"It would be a nice present! Obviously it wasn't planned playing on my birthday, it's just how the schedule fell. I'll be prepared just the same as any other day," Dobey continued.

"I think I spoke to Adam Hunt when the groups came out and he said it's not a bad group. I said it is probably one of the toughest groups form-wise, but it is just another night.

"You could play great one night, then you're off-form another night. Hopefully they have an off-night and I go on to get through.

"I always believe in my own ability and I'm playing well enough as well. As long as I don't put myself under too much pressure and don't burn myself out, I think I've got a good chance."

Dobey is hopeful of going all the way

There is a certain prestige attributed to becoming the inaugural winner of any competition and Dobey has been touted as a potential Home Tour champion - with some justification.

The Geordie has made tremendous strides over the past 18 months, featuring in two major semi-finals at the World Grand Prix and the Players Championship Finals.

Dobey also made history by becoming the first 'challenger' to compete in the Premier League when he shared the spoils with Mensur Suljovic on the opening night of the 2019 edition in Newcastle.

He was due to take on a struggling Daryl Gurney on Night Seven of this year's roadshow, although the coronavirus crisis denied him another appearance on home turf.

However, he credits his Premier League cameo for providing him with the springboard for a successful 2019 and is determined to produce another impressive showing if he features in Birmingham on July 30.

"I felt I handled it quite well last year. Playing in those circumstances with all the crowd for me - it's a nice feeling and I think that gave me the kick-start I needed to go a little further and get into more TV majors.

"Before we broke up I was starting to pick my game up to where it should be. Unfortunately I was due to play in the Premier League the week that everything was cancelled.

"That's another reason why I have kept on top of things. Obviously I want to be at the same situation where I was when the darts stopped. I want to be back [in the Premier League], so hopefully I can go one better and get a win."

Dobey overcame Fallon Sherrock at the Ally Pally at Christmas time

The Northumberland native is now within touching distance of breaking into the world's top 16, although he is still remarkably searching for his maiden PDC ranking title.

His composed demeanour has been a key component of his recent big-stage success and his power scoring, coupled with his clinical combination finishing makes him a genuine threat for big titles.

Dobey has featured in multiple finals on both the European Tour and Players Championship circuit since 2018, but when competitive darts does resume - he's intent on breaking his title duck.

"I think the Premier League last year was the start of [my improvement]. Now it's about going one better and reaching that first TV final and hopefully getting that first win under my belt.

"You've just got to take everything as it comes - each game at a time. I would like to get a win under my belt. That was and is one of my targets this year, to get my first title."