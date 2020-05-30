PDC Home Tour: Rob Cross qualifies for semi-finals

3:02 Former world champion Rob Cross showed his class Former world champion Rob Cross showed his class

Although some big names may have faltered in the first round of the PDC Home Tour, the high-profile players who did qualify are now making their mark in the Play-Offs.

Rob Cross joined fellow top seeds Gary Anderson and Dave Chisnall in the last eight, topping his group on Saturday night.

The reigning World Matchplay champion showed all his class as he was too strong for Ryan Searle and Daniel Larsson. He lost the final game of the evening to Luke Woodhouse, but had already wrapped up top spot.

PDC Home Tour - Saturday's results (Group Five) Rob Cross 6-3 Daniel Larsson Ryan Searle 6-4 Luke Woodhouse Daniel Larsson 6-5 Luke Woodhouse Rob Cross 6-4 Ryan Searle Ryan Searle 6-4 Daniel Larsson Luke Woodhouse 6-5 Rob Cross

PDC Home Tour Play-Offs - Group Five Table Pts Legs +/- 1. Rob Cross 4 +4 2. Ryan Searle 4 +2 3. Luke Woodhouse 2 -2 4. Daniel Larsson 2 -4

Cross got off to the perfect start with a 6-3 victory over Larsson. However, perhaps the scoreline flattered Voltage as the Swede was only broken once. Nonetheless, the Premier League star took full advantage when presented with opportunities, and was thoroughly efficient on doubles.

Heavy Metal took the spoils in the evening's second encounter, beating Woodhouse 6-4. It was finely poised at 4-4, but Searle found another gear, hitting a 146 checkout before registering an 11-darter to get the win with a 99 average.

Larsson then kept his hopes alive, beating Woodhouse 6-5 after trailing 3-5.

In a top-of-the-table clash, Voltage overcame double-trouble to eventually pin a pressure D4 for a 6-4 win.

Searle had to win his final game against Larsson to give himself a chance of progressing, but also needed to give himself a boost with a favourable leg difference. He got the win, but the 6-4 scoreline meant Cross only needed three legs in his final game of the night.

0:19 Larsson's bad luck led to a scoreless visit Larsson's bad luck led to a scoreless visit

Voltage didn't encounter much drama, taking a 3-2 lead to confirm his spot in the semi-final. From there, he eased up and Woodhouse bowed out on a high, claiming an ultimately meaningless victory.

Embarrassing from me tonight ...can only apologise ...as I said on the stream Ive tried to squeeze 3 weeks of practice into 3 days which doesn't work ...but I've been enjoying time in the sun with my family .been amazing to be part of the home tour .thanks for all the support 👌 — luke woodhouse (@lukewoody180) May 30, 2020

The action continues on Sunday night, with Chris Dobey headlining a tightly-packed group.

PDC Home Tour - latest groups Sunday Monday Tuesday Joe Cullen Nathan Aspinall Jonny Clayton Chris Dobey Jamie Hughes Max Hopp Jeff Smith Jose De Sousa Carl Wilkinson Martijn Kleermaker Jesús Noguera Scott Waites

Get the biggest and latest sports news stories with dedicated sports sections for Football, Formula 1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Rugby Union, Rugby League, Tennis, NFL, NBA, Darts, GAA, Netball, Racing and Other Sports.

Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android