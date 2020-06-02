Darts at home

Jonny Clayton takes to the stage on the PDC Home Tour - watch live from 7.30pm Jonny Clayton takes to the stage on the PDC Home Tour - watch live from 7.30pm

The final place in the PDC Home Tour semi-finals is up for grabs on Tuesday night with Jonny Clayton, Max Hopp, Carl Wilkinson and Scott Waites in action.

The 32-player second phase is reaching its conclusion with just one place up for grabs before the semi-finals get underway on Wednesday.

World no 15 Clayton is the highest ranked player in the group, but Germany's Hopp is ranked just eight places below him.

Two-time BDO world champion and former Grand Slam champion Waites will do more than make up the numbers while Wilkinson will not be underestimated either - both men, like Clayton, stormed through their groups with a 100 per cent record.

PDC Home Tour - Monday's fixtures (Group Seven) Nathan Aspinall v Jesús Noguera Jamie Hughes v Jose De Sousa Jesús Noguera v Jose De Sousa Nathan Aspinall v Jamie Hughes Jamie Hughes v Jesús Noguera Jose De Sousa v Nathan Aspinall

Tuesday night's winner will join Rob Cross, Nathan Aspinall and Joe Cullen in the second semi-final group after the paired recorded 100 per cent records over the last two nights of action.

Semi-Final Group One will be headlined by Gary Anderson and Dave Chisnall, while Mike De Decker and Jelle Klaasen will join them in the chase for the two places in Friday's Championship Group.

The top two players from each of the semi-final groups will then move through to compete in the Championship Group on Friday. All games from the last 32 onwards are the best of 11 legs, with each group being a round-robin format.

PDC Home Tour - Remaining Play-Offs groups Tuesday Jonny Clayton Max Hopp Carl Wilkinson Scott Waites

