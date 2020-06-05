PDC Home Tour: Gary Anderson, Jelle Klaasen, Nathan Aspinall & Jonny Clayton to compete in Championship group

Nathan Aspinall and Gary Anderson are both in the world top 10 and both are chasing the PDC Home Tour title

After 42 nights of darts, the PDC Home Tour is down to its final four.

Nathan Aspinall and Jonny Clayton earned the last two spots in tonight's Championship group by seeing off Rob Cross and Joe Cullen in the second semi-final on Thursday.

They join Gary Anderson and Jelle Klaasen after they eliminated Mike De Decker and Dave Chisnall in Wednesday's semi-final.

Here's a look at the final four...

📊 🏆 WHO WINS? 🏆 📊



101 entered and now 4 remain for the Championship Group of the @OfficialPDC Home Tour - watch it all unfold from 7.30 on the Sky Sports app on Friday, but first..... — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) June 4, 2020

Nathan Aspinall

0:45 Aspinall hit a beautiful 10 darter against Jonny Clayton in the PDC Home Tour semi-final Aspinall hit a beautiful 10 darter against Jonny Clayton in the PDC Home Tour semi-final

Nickname: The Asp

World Ranking: 7

Aspinall's route to the final Group 10 Results Play Off Results Semi-Final Results W 5-2 Brown W 6-4 Noguera W 6-5 Clayton W 5-2 Joyce W 6-2 Hughes L 5-6 Cross W 5-1 Stevenson W 6-4 De Sousa W 6-5 Cullen

By his own admission, Aspinall has struggled to adapt to the unique concept of home-staged darts, evidenced by his modest tournament average of 90. Despite this, 'The Asp' still boasts an enviable 100 per cent record.

The former UK Open champion eased through the first phase with emphatic wins over Steve Brown, Ryan Joyce and Simon Stevenson - conceding just five legs in the process.

The world No 7 then defeated enigmatic Portuguese star Jose De Sousa in a decisive Play-Off clash, having accounted for Jesus Noguera and Jamie Hughes earlier in the evening.

Aspinall is a player that thrives on adrenaline and the decorated semi-final line-up could provide the necessary tonic for a player who has already scooped two Pro Tour titles in 2020 thus far.

Gary Anderson

3:33 A look back at the action from the first semi-final of the PDC Home Tour, which saw Gary Anderson seal top spot A look back at the action from the first semi-final of the PDC Home Tour, which saw Gary Anderson seal top spot

Nickname: The Flying Scotsman

World Ranking: 9

Anderson's route to the final Group 30 Results Play-Off Results Semi-Final Results W 5-1 Van Duijvenbode W 6-2 Kenny W 6-5 De Decker W 5-1 Van den Bergh W 6-1 Humphries W 6-3 Chisnall W 5-2 K Huybrechts W 6-3 J Lewis W 6-2 Klaasen

It would be somewhat poetic if Anderson lifted the title, given the WiFi issues that threatened his participation in the home-staged event.

'The Flying Scotsman' did not feature in the tournament until Night 30, but he's breezed through to the Championship Group with consummate ease, registering nine consecutive wins.

The two-time world champion has defeated Chisnall, Klaasen, Luke Humphries, Dimitri Van den Bergh and Kim Huybrechts in the process, which augurs well ahead of Friday's showpiece.

Anderson hasn't been at his blistering best for much of the event, but his 110 average against Humphries reaffirmed the heavy artillery at his disposal and as the most decorated player left in the field, he'll be confident of adding another title to his illustrious haul.

Jonny Clayton

3:52 A look back at the action from the second semi-final of the PDC Home Tour, with a group including Rob Cross, Aspinall, Clayton and Joe Cullen A look back at the action from the second semi-final of the PDC Home Tour, with a group including Rob Cross, Aspinall, Clayton and Joe Cullen

Nickname: The Ferret

World Ranking: 15

Clayton's route to the final Group 8 Results Play Off Results Semi-Final Results W 5-2 Hunt W 6-3 Waites L 5-6 Aspinall W 5-3 North W 6-3 Hopp W 6-5 Cullen W 5-2 Pallett W 6-2 Wilkinson W 6-1 Cross

The fact Clayton is considered an outsider to progress is testament to the quality on show, although following his performance on Tuesday, the Welshman will be confident and with some justification.

The former televised finalist was a convincing victor on Night Eight, recording three consecutive victories over Adam Hunt, Richard North and David Pallett for the cumulative loss of seven legs.

His performances in the Play-Offs were even more eye-catching. The Welshman posted ton-plus averages in disposing of Scott Waites and Max Hopp, before easing past Carl Wilkinson to maintain his unblemished record.

Clayton is similar to Cullen in terms of his mercurial nature, but his consistency throughout the Home Tour has been the catalyst to his success, and his clinical combination finishing may be critical to his title aspirations.

Jelle Klaasen

0:46 Jelle Klaasen defeated world champion Peter Wright 6-1 in the Home Tour Play-Offs Jelle Klaasen defeated world champion Peter Wright 6-1 in the Home Tour Play-Offs

Nickname: The Cobra

World Ranking: 48

Klaasen's route to the final... Group Seven Results Play-Off Results Semi-Final Results W 5-2 Carlin L 5-6 Reyes W 6-2 Chisnall W 5-3 Clemens W 6-4 Murray W 6-3 De Decker L 4-5 Meikle W 6-1 Wright W 2-6 Anderson

Klaasen is the lowest-ranked player in Friday's Championship Group but as a former BDO world champion and a multiple PDC ranking event winner, he possesses pedigree in abundance.

The two-time Premier League participant has endured a tumultuous period marred by injury, but his run to the UK Open quarter-finals in March signalled signs of a revival and he's maintained that momentum throughout lockdown.

The mercurial Dutchman has won two of his three group games in his previous Home Tour appearances - his 6-1 victory over world champion Peter Wright in the Play-Offs a notable highlight.

Klaasen admitted he was below-par in the semi-finals yet he still sealed his progression in comfortable fashion, beating Chisnall and De Decker before succumbing to Anderson in the evening's finale.