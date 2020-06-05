PDC Home Tour: Gary Anderson, Jelle Klaasen, Nathan Aspinall & Jonny Clayton to compete in Championship group
Nathan Aspinall and Jonny Clayton secured the final two spots in the Championship group as they overcame Joe Cullen and Rob Cross on Thursday
Last Updated: 05/06/20 12:06pm
After 42 nights of darts, the PDC Home Tour is down to its final four.
Nathan Aspinall and Jonny Clayton earned the last two spots in tonight's Championship group by seeing off Rob Cross and Joe Cullen in the second semi-final on Thursday.
They join Gary Anderson and Jelle Klaasen after they eliminated Mike De Decker and Dave Chisnall in Wednesday's semi-final.
Here's a look at the final four...
- Aspinall and Clayton prevail on epic semi-final night
- Klaasen and Anderson sweep into Championship group
📊 🏆 WHO WINS? 🏆 📊— Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) June 4, 2020
101 entered and now 4 remain for the Championship Group of the @OfficialPDC Home Tour - watch it all unfold from 7.30 on the Sky Sports app on Friday, but first.....
Nathan Aspinall
Nickname: The Asp
World Ranking: 7
Aspinall's route to the final
|Group 10 Results
|Play Off Results
|Semi-Final Results
|W 5-2 Brown
|W 6-4 Noguera
|W 6-5 Clayton
|W 5-2 Joyce
|W 6-2 Hughes
|L 5-6 Cross
|W 5-1 Stevenson
|W 6-4 De Sousa
|W 6-5 Cullen
By his own admission, Aspinall has struggled to adapt to the unique concept of home-staged darts, evidenced by his modest tournament average of 90. Despite this, 'The Asp' still boasts an enviable 100 per cent record.
The former UK Open champion eased through the first phase with emphatic wins over Steve Brown, Ryan Joyce and Simon Stevenson - conceding just five legs in the process.
The world No 7 then defeated enigmatic Portuguese star Jose De Sousa in a decisive Play-Off clash, having accounted for Jesus Noguera and Jamie Hughes earlier in the evening.
Aspinall is a player that thrives on adrenaline and the decorated semi-final line-up could provide the necessary tonic for a player who has already scooped two Pro Tour titles in 2020 thus far.
The Aspinall’s are ready for tonight are you ?? 🐍🐍 @OfficialPDC @Zxfsports pic.twitter.com/VeFK1f8ToW— Nathan Aspinall (@NathanAspi) June 1, 2020
Gary Anderson
Nickname: The Flying Scotsman
World Ranking: 9
Anderson's route to the final
|Group 30 Results
|Play-Off Results
|Semi-Final Results
|W 5-1 Van Duijvenbode
|W 6-2 Kenny
|W 6-5 De Decker
|W 5-1 Van den Bergh
|W 6-1 Humphries
|W 6-3 Chisnall
|W 5-2 K Huybrechts
|W 6-3 J Lewis
|W 6-2 Klaasen
It would be somewhat poetic if Anderson lifted the title, given the WiFi issues that threatened his participation in the home-staged event.
'The Flying Scotsman' did not feature in the tournament until Night 30, but he's breezed through to the Championship Group with consummate ease, registering nine consecutive wins.
The two-time world champion has defeated Chisnall, Klaasen, Luke Humphries, Dimitri Van den Bergh and Kim Huybrechts in the process, which augurs well ahead of Friday's showpiece.
Anderson hasn't been at his blistering best for much of the event, but his 110 average against Humphries reaffirmed the heavy artillery at his disposal and as the most decorated player left in the field, he'll be confident of adding another title to his illustrious haul.
Jonny Clayton
Nickname: The Ferret
World Ranking: 15
Clayton's route to the final
|Group 8 Results
|Play Off Results
|Semi-Final Results
|W 5-2 Hunt
|W 6-3 Waites
|L 5-6 Aspinall
|W 5-3 North
|W 6-3 Hopp
|W 6-5 Cullen
|W 5-2 Pallett
|W 6-2 Wilkinson
|W 6-1 Cross
The fact Clayton is considered an outsider to progress is testament to the quality on show, although following his performance on Tuesday, the Welshman will be confident and with some justification.
The former televised finalist was a convincing victor on Night Eight, recording three consecutive victories over Adam Hunt, Richard North and David Pallett for the cumulative loss of seven legs.
His performances in the Play-Offs were even more eye-catching. The Welshman posted ton-plus averages in disposing of Scott Waites and Max Hopp, before easing past Carl Wilkinson to maintain his unblemished record.
Clayton is similar to Cullen in terms of his mercurial nature, but his consistency throughout the Home Tour has been the catalyst to his success, and his clinical combination finishing may be critical to his title aspirations.
Jelle Klaasen
Nickname: The Cobra
World Ranking: 48
Klaasen's route to the final...
|Group Seven Results
|Play-Off Results
|Semi-Final Results
|W 5-2 Carlin
|L 5-6 Reyes
|W 6-2 Chisnall
|W 5-3 Clemens
|W 6-4 Murray
|W 6-3 De Decker
|L 4-5 Meikle
|W 6-1 Wright
|W 2-6 Anderson
Klaasen is the lowest-ranked player in Friday's Championship Group but as a former BDO world champion and a multiple PDC ranking event winner, he possesses pedigree in abundance.
The two-time Premier League participant has endured a tumultuous period marred by injury, but his run to the UK Open quarter-finals in March signalled signs of a revival and he's maintained that momentum throughout lockdown.
The mercurial Dutchman has won two of his three group games in his previous Home Tour appearances - his 6-1 victory over world champion Peter Wright in the Play-Offs a notable highlight.
Klaasen admitted he was below-par in the semi-finals yet he still sealed his progression in comfortable fashion, beating Chisnall and De Decker before succumbing to Anderson in the evening's finale.