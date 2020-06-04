PDC Home Tour: Nathan Aspinall and Jonny Clayton through to final after epic evening of darts

3:52 A look back at the action from an epic group on the Home Tour A look back at the action from an epic group on the Home Tour

The cream has risen to the top on the PDC Home Tour, as two world champions, a former UK Open winner and a three-time PDC title winner will compete in Friday night's final.

Nathan Aspinall and Jonny Clayton came through the second semi-final ahead of Joe Cullen and Rob Cross, to join Gary Anderson and Jelle Klaasen in the ultimate stage.

There was incredible drama on what was undoubtedly the highest-quality night of the tournament thus far.

The first four matches of the evening fell in such a way that the last two clashes were de facto knockout games, with Aspinall edging Cullen and Clayton stunning Cross to take the spoils.

PDC Home Tour semi-final - Thursday's results (Group Two) Rob Cross 4-6 Joe Cullen Nathan Aspinall 6-5 Jonny Clayton Joe Cullen 5-6 Jonny Clayton Rob Cross 6-5 Nathan Aspinall Nathan Aspinall 6-5 Joe Cullen Jonny Clayton 6-1 Rob Cross

PDC Home Tour Play-Offs - Group 2 Table Pts Legs +/- 1. Jonny Clayton 4 5 2. Nathan Aspinall 4 1 3. Joe Cullenl 2 0 4. Rob Cross 2 -6

Cullen got off to the perfect start, overcoming Cross 6-4. 'The Rockstar' fired in seven 180s in the 10 legs, averaging 99 in a deserved victory. Nonetheless, Voltage hung in there and refused to wilt, and despite being outclassed wasn't far away at the finish, missing darts at double to force a deciding leg.

0:26 Cullen nailed a 117 checkout in the opening leg Cullen nailed a 117 checkout in the opening leg

Aspinall and Clayton then served up a stunning match - arguably the best contest of the PDC Home Tour to date. The former UK Open champ set the tone early with a 10-darter, and the standard remained sky-high throughout. Indeed, what ultimately was the difference was that the Asp had thrown first. He sealed a 6-5 victory, averaging 107 compared to the Ferret's 100.

0:45 Aspinall hit a beautiful 10-darter to take a 1-0 lead against Clayton, with the players joking throughout the leg Aspinall hit a beautiful 10-darter to take a 1-0 lead against Clayton, with the players joking throughout the leg

However, the Welshman quickly bounced back and this time he was the one to prevail in a last-leg decider as he held his nerve on a 101 checkout. It was a perfectly-timed run from Clayton, who had trailed the entire match.

1:00 Clayton comes from behind to win the deciding leg against Joe Cullen with a 101 checkout Clayton comes from behind to win the deciding leg against Joe Cullen with a 101 checkout

The all-Premier League meeting between Cross and Aspinall didn't disappoint as the stunning standards continued. The Stockport man stormed into a 3-1 lead, with three ton-plus finishes. However, Voltage rallied and sealed a 6-5 victory, hitting a 107.5 average. Aspinall averaged 105 in defeat.

Remarkably, all players were on one-win apiece heading into the last two games, with just two legs in scoring difference separating top from bottom.

That all meant that the last two matches were winner-takes-all clashes.

First up was Aspinall vs Cullen. Fittingly, it went right down to the wire. Cullen hit the 'big fish' to level it at 2-2 halfway through the contest, and it eventually went down to just one leg. Aspinall had the throw at 5-5, and although the Rockstar opened with a maximum, the Asp held his nerve to get over the line.

0:26 Cullen's 170 checkout wasn't enough to see him by Aspinall Cullen's 170 checkout wasn't enough to see him by Aspinall

And while the favourite prevailed in the first shootout, there was an upset in the second. The world No 4 was left shell-shocked, as Clayton dug deep to produce his best arrows to win 6-1 and seal his final berth.

Watch finals night of the PDC Home Tour live on the Sky Sports app from 7.30pm on Friday.

PDC Home Tour: The Final Players Gary Anderson Jelle Klaasen Nathan Aspinall Jonny Clayton

Get the biggest and latest sports news stories with dedicated sports sections for Football, Formula 1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Rugby Union, Rugby League, Tennis, NFL, NBA, Darts, GAA, Netball, Racing and Other Sports.

Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android