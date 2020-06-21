World Cup of Darts: We look back at some of the biggest shocks in the history of the tournament

The Spanish duo reached the semi-finals in 2010 after sending Taylor and Wade packing in round one

Sunday should have seen the 2020 World Cup of Darts champions crowned, therefore to mark the occasion we've taken a trip down memory lane to reflect on some of the biggest shocks in the tournament's history.

The 32-nation tournament was originally scheduled to take place in Hamburg from June 18-21 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it will now be held in Graz, Austria from November 6-8.

The World Cup of Darts is synonymous with surprises - the unique pairs format coupled with the prestige and pressure of representing your country has been an integral feature of the tournament's unpredictability since its inception in 2010.

Netherlands, England and Scotland are the only nations to scoop the coveted crown, with Peter Wright and Gary Anderson securing their maiden triumph against Republic of Ireland 12 months ago.

Netherlands and England boast four titles apiece, but all previous champions have been on the receiving end of humbling defeats throughout the last decade.

Arguably the biggest shock in World Cup history occurred in the inaugural 2010 staging, when Phil Taylor and James Wade - ranked 1st and 2nd in the world - were dumped out by unheralded Spanish pair Carlos Rodriguez and Toni Alcinas.

Raymond van Barneveld and Michael van Gerwen scooped three World Cup titles as a partnership, yet in 2013, the Dutch duo were stunned by Finland's Jarkko Komula and Jani Haavisto.

Five-time world champion Van Barneveld and world No 1 Van Gerwen were dumped out by rank outsiders Finland in 2013

Prior to last year's success Scotland also endured their fair share of World Cup heartbreak, having succumbed to Spain, South Africa and Singapore in previous appearances.

We've gone through the archives and have compiled a series of the biggest shocks in World Cup of Darts history, which you can enjoy in the video above...

