Next round of Pro Tour action confirmed for September at Halle 39, Hildesheim

Gary Anderson was beaten in the final of the World Matchplay, but could feature as the PDC continue to rebuild the darting calendar

Darts will continue its return with another five-day run of Pro Tour events after announcing the Autumn Series will take place in Germany.

The sport has been making steady return after a three-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the latest wave of action has been confirmed - mirroring the successful Summer Series.

PDC chairman Barry Hearn has also revealed a similar series is likely to run later in the year, while also suggesting the six-night Premier League return is likely to become seven.

"The Summer Series was popular with players and fans alike, so I'm delighted that we're putting on another block of Players Championship events," Hearn said.

Upcoming PDC events August 25-30 Premier League Nights 7-12 September 11 World Series of Darts Finals - Qualifier September 12-16 Autumn Series September 18-20 World Series of Darts Finals October 4-10 World Grand Prix October 29- November 1 European Championship November 6-8 World Cup of Darts November 14-22 Grand Slam of Darts November 27-29 Players Championship Finals

"The tournaments will give all our Tour Card Holders another opportunity to win prize money and qualify for televised events during the unprecedented times we are living in.

"For our fans, the Autumn Series means live darts will return to our screens soon after the block of seven Unibet Premier League nights concludes on August 31.

"It was also important for us to arrange tournaments outside of the UK in view of our large number of European Tour Card Holders, so we're delighted to be hosting the Autumn Series in Germany.

"Schedule planning for the rest of the year is an on-going, ever-changing process, but a Winter Series will take place in the UK on dates to be announced."

World no 1 Michael van Gerwen claimed two of the Summer Series events in July

Peter Wright claimed the five-day Order of Merit on the sport's impressive return in July, which was followed by darts' second biggest major - the World Matchplay - both of which took place at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes.

September's Autumn Series will be the first time the PDC have ventured away from the controlled environment in Milton Keynes, but with an obligation to its host of European Tour Card holders, Hildesheim in Germany will provide the latest step.

All 128 Tour Card holders will be given the chance to compete in the five one-day events, all of which will take place behind closed doors, while the winner of a five-day Order of Merit at Halle 39 will win a place at the Grand Slam of Darts.

Once again all five matches will be ranked events and count towards the overall Order of Merit, and will make up the final five qualifying events for the World Grand Prix - the unique double-start currently scheduled for October 4-10 in Dublin.

Premier League Darts 2020 - Provisional schedule Tuesday August 25 Night Seven, Milton Keynes Wednesday August 26 Night Eight, Milton Keynes Thursday August 27 Judgement Night, Milton Keynes Friday August 28 Night 10, Milton Keynes Saturday August 29 Night 11, Milton Keynes Sunday August 30 Night 12, Milton Keynes Thursday September 17 Night 13, Glasgow Thursday September 24 Night 14, Manchester Thursday October 1 Night 15, Newcastle Thursday October 15 Night 16, Sheffield Thursday October 22 Play Offs, The O2

As well as the Autumn Series, Hildesheim will host a World Series of Darts Finals qualifier where the final four spots in the Salzburg showpiece, scheduled for Austria between September 18-20, will be up for grabs.

As with all 2020 Players Championship events, prize money will stand at £75,000 per event, with all winnings counting towards the relevant PDC Orders of Merit.

Premier League Darts is poised to be the next run of events on the PDC calendar, Milton Keynes will be the venue for the action which gets underway on August 25 until August 30 - but Hearn's statement suggests one more day could be added.

Five venues - Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield and The O2 - are slated to host the final five Premier League rounds, but as government guidance remains subject to change the current schedule remains provisional.

Darts is back on Sky Sports later this month, as the Premier League returns with six consecutive nights of action getting under way on Tuesday, August 25.