Premier League Darts: Daryl Gurney bemoans his display despite keeping survival hopes alive

Gurney kept his Premier League survival hopes alive with a vital 7-2 win over an out-of-sorts Chris Dobey

Daryl Gurney recorded a 7-2 victory over Chris Dobey on Tuesday night to blow the race to avoid Premier League Darts elimination wide open, but the Northern Irishman offered a scathing assessment of his performance against 'Hollywood'.

Just over five months since Night Six was held in Liverpool, the Premier League returned in style at Milton Keynes' Marshall Arena, as Gurney kept his survival hopes alive with victory over a beleaguered Dobey.

The Newcastle ace enjoyed a dream Premier League debut in 2019 when he shared the spoils with Mensur Suljovic on Night One, but this was more of a nightmare, as he succumbed to 'Super Chin' with a miserable 79 average.

It was a case of mission improbable for Gurney heading to Milton Keynes, as he sat three points adrift of safety with three fixtures remaining before the axe falls on the ninth-placed player.

Nevertheless, his victory - coupled with defeats for Rob Cross and Gerwyn Price - means that the three players embroiled in the basement battle are separated by the solitary point.

It was the perfect night for the 34-year-old from a results perspective, but he was highly critical of his own display and admitted that he was becoming disheartened at his inability to transfer his practice form to the big stage.

"I have been practising so well, probably the best I ever have, then I walk up there and play that kind of tripe," Gurney told Sky Sports' Michael Bridge in his post-match interview.

"'I'm glad I got away with it and it gives me a chance now, but obviously it depends on what Rob and Gezzy do in their next few nights.

"I just want to go and take my practice game up there and if I can take it up there, I can beat anybody.

"It is really disheartening the way you keep geeing yourself up to try and buck yourself up, but I've got a chance now so hopefully I can buck my ideas up and start producing on the main stage."

The two-time major winner finished fifth on his Premier League debut in 2018 and progressed to the semi-finals of last year's competition, having completed a sensational league double over Michael van Gerwen.

Nevertheless, he endured a stuttering start to the 2020 campaign, amassing just two points from a possible 12, with three of his four defeats inflicted in dramatic last-leg deciders.

Premier League Darts - Night Eight fixtures Gary Anderson v Gerwyn Price Nathan Aspinall v Daryl Gurney Michael Smith v Rob Cross Michael van Gerwen v Glen Durrant Peter Wright v Jeffrey de Zwaan

Gurney could be forgiven for considering himself unfortunate to have trailed Cross by three points following the opening six nights, but he was afforded plenty of good fortune against 'Hollywood', averaging a modest 86.88 en route to victory.

"I put myself under a lot of pressure because I knew I had to win to give myself a chance and I was just lucky that Chris missed a few doubles here and there," added the world No 7.

"Chris is such a great player. He could be in the Premier League next year full-time and probably take my place! I was glad to get the win tonight, put the pressure on Rob and Gezzy for the next few nights and we'll see how it goes."

Gurney's destiny is not yet in his own hands, but he knows that maximum points from his remaining two games against former UK Open champion Nathan Aspinall and world champion Peter Wright could be sufficient to secure his survival.

Cross, who lost six straight legs against Michael van Gerwen after establishing an early 2-1 cushion, takes on Michael Smith and Glen Durrant in his remaining two clashes.

Price faces Gary Anderson on Wednesday following the Scot's scintillating display against Smith, before the Welshman locks horns with the ninth and final challenger Jermaine Wattimena on Judgement Night.

Gurney will be hopeful of completing the great escape over the coming days, but the Northern Irishman admitted that he didn't quite realise the gravity of his plight until this evening.

"Before I came in tonight I thought they were both on four points, but then after looking at the scoreboard they were on five, so I thought: 'Oh god!'

"They are two fantastic players and tonight they played better than me in all honesty and got beaten, and I was just very lucky because me and Chris were struggling there. I put myself under a lot of pressure because I knew I had to win."

