The Darts Show podcast with Dave Clark and Lisa Ashton

Dave Clark makes an overdue podcast debut and we check in with Lisa Ashton on life in the PDC - plus Colin Lloyd on the best player on planet darts.

Dave Clark insists he has another challenge in him after recently conquering a 90-mile walk across the length of Hadrian's Wall over six days in aid of raising money towards pioneering research projects supported by Parkinson's UK.

The former Sky Sports Darts presenter, who stepped away from his role after 20 years in July, is aiming to follow up his #MarchForACure effort by tackling Everest Base Camp.

For now, though, he's allowing himself some well-deserved rest after a magnificent effort that raised close to £40,000.

"I'm thinking maybe Everest Base Camp next year depending on how things go, I can't predict how I'll be a in a year's time.

"I've said to live in the moment, I don't look too far in the future, just enjoy every day. I will have another challenge in me, maybe Everest next year."

Colin Lloyd believes Gerwyn Price is showing the form and the confidence to make him the best darts player in the world right now.

The Iceman has won the last three tournaments on the PDC circuit, including a third televised major title with his weekend victory at the World Series of Darts Finals in Austria.

"When someone is scoring as heavily as he is you are going to keep giving yourself opportunities to get a shot because someone is all the way back and Gerwyn will have another three clear darts at the double.

"People are now having to up their game to stay with him."

Eight months after her heroics at Q-School, Lisa Ashton is settling into life on the PDC Pro Tour.

With her results improving since darts' restart, 'The Lancashire Rose' feels she is moving in the right direction.

"Where I live, we've been in total lockdown, so all I've been doing is practising at home, improving on the things I need to pick up on.

"I know my scoring has always been there. It's just improving on my doubles, my checkouts, which have been paying off. So all I can do is keep going, improving on them.

"The way I've slowed down a bit, focused a bit more...it's something that's just happened, and it seems to suit the way I play."

Darts returns to Sky Sports in October with the World Grand Prix and the Premier League Play-Offs. Follow us @SkySportsDarts to stay up to date with all the news.