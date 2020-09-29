World Grand Prix 2020: Michael van Gerwen, Gary Anderson and Rob Cross feature on day one

Michael van Gerwen will begin his quest for a sixth World Grand Prix on opening night against Krzysztof Ratajski

Michael van Gerwen will kick off the defence of his World Grand Prix crown against Krzysztof Ratajski, while Gary Anderson will face fellow former world champion Rob Cross in a high-profile first-round match.

Monday's draw threw up a host of cracking opening matches to kick off the year's latest televised ranking event and everywhere you look on day one, there are eyecatching encounters.

World No 1 Van Gerwen has not enjoyed the best of returns to the TV stage, losing in the second round of the World Matchplay and failing to reach the top four in the Premier League for the first time in his career.

But he has won the Grand Prix, with its unique double-to-start format, on five occasions and has reached the final on six of his last eight appearances, beating Peter Wright to lift the trophy last year.

His first-round opponent is rapidly-emerging Polish star Ratajski, and the pair will be the penultimate match on Tuesday evening before a blockbuster between Michael Smith and newly crowned World Matchplay champion Dimitri Van den Bergh closes the opening night.

Adrian Lewis and Chris Dobey will kick off the tournament, while debutants Ryan Searle, Dirk van Duijvenbode, Jose De Sousa and the PDC's newest winner Devon Petersen are also in action alongside former champion James Wade who meets former finalist Mervyn King.

On Wednesday's second night of action, two-time runner-up Dave Chisnall takes on Premier League table-topper Glen Durrant and the third former champion in the draw - Daryl Gurney - meets Joe Cullen on a night that also features two of the world's top three.

World champion Peter Wright takes on another debutant in Ryan Joyce, while Gerwyn Price, winner of three titles in the last fortnight will take on quickfire Dutchman Jermaine Wattimena.

World Grand Prix - Schedule of Play

Tuesday October 6 (6pm)

First Round (x8)

Adrian Lewis vs Chris Dobey

Danny Noppert vs Ryan Searle

Mensur Suljovic vs Dirk van Duijvenbode

Jose De Sousa vs Devon Petersen

James Wade vs Mervyn King

Rob Cross vs Gary Anderson

Michael van Gerwen vs Krzysztof Ratajski

Michael Smith vs Dimitri Van den Bergh

Wednesday October 7 (6pm)

First Round (x8)

Brendan Dolan vs Kim Huybrechts

Jamie Hughes vs Stephen Bunting

Jonny Clayton vs Ian White

Dave Chisnall vs Glen Durrant

Daryl Gurney vs Joe Cullen

Peter Wright vs Ryan Joyce

Gerwyn Price vs Jermaine Wattimena

Nathan Aspinall vs Gabriel Clemens

Thursday October 8 (7pm)

Second Round (x4)

Friday October 9 (7pm)

Second Round (x4)

Saturday October 10 (7pm)

Quarter-Finals (x4)

Sunday October 11 (7pm)

Semi-Finals (x2)

Monday October 12 (8pm)

Final

PDC Calendar - Upcoming tournaments September 25-27 German Darts Championship October 6-12 World Grand Prix October 16 Women's Grand Slam Qualifier October 16-18 European Darts Grand Prix October 17-18 Women's Series October 22 Premier League Darts Play-Offs October 23-25 International Darts Open October 29-November 1 European Championship November 6-8 World Cup of Darts November 14-22 Grand Slam of Darts November 27-29 Players Championship Finals

Draw Bracket

Top Half

(1) Michael van Gerwen vs Krzysztof Ratajski

Jose De Sousa vs Devon Petersen

(8) James Wade vs Mervyn King

Adrian Lewis vs Chris Dobey

(4) Michael Smith vs Dimitri Van den Bergh

Mensur Suljovic vs Dirk van Duijvenbode

(5) Rob Cross vs Gary Anderson

Danny Noppert vs Ryan Searle

Bottom Half

(2) Peter Wright vs Ryan Joyce

Dave Chisnall vs Glen Durrant

(7) Daryl Gurney vs Joe Cullen

Jonny Clayton vs Ian White

(3) Gerwyn Price vs Jermaine Wattimena

Brendan Dolan vs Kim Huybrechts

(6) Nathan Aspinall vs Gabriel Clemens

Jamie Hughes vs Stephen Bunting

