Devon Petersen makes darting history with maiden PDC title
Petersen: "Sometimes you just feel like you're never going to get there because the players out there are so good"
By Brian Barry
Last Updated: 28/09/20 10:01am
Devon Petersen created history on Sunday night, becoming the first African player to win a PDC ranking event at the German Darts Championship, in front of fans in Hildesheim.
'The African Warrior' delivered after a surge in form has seen him contending for silverware since the sport's restart. And just 12 days after missing four match darts in a Players Championship final against Gerwyn Price at the Autumn Series, he made amends in style.
The 34-year-old registered four ton-plus averages across the weekend, as he defeated Jeffrey de Zwaan, Price, Rob Cross, Krzysztof Ratajski, Danny Noppert and Jonny Clayton to seal the title.
Petersen can now look forward to debuts at the World Grand Prix and Grand Slam of Darts in the coming weeks.
"I've been working hard for what feels like a lifetime, since I was 15-years-old," said an emotional Petersen, who enjoyed a £25,000 pay-day.
"The last two to three years have felt like the hardest because of the level of players I've been competing against.
"Sometimes you just feel like you're never going to get there because the players out there are so good.
"Losing to Gerwyn Price at the Autumn Series spurred me on to win this title.
"It's an amazing feeling. To stand on this stage as a PDC champion in front of fans is just fantastic, it's a very special night for me."
'He's proven to the darting world that he's on the map'
Runner-up Clayton, who also secured his place in the World Grand Prix, was full of praise for the champion despite being denied his second European Tour title.
"Devon is absolutely class and this is well deserved," said the Welshman.
"He's been in tremendous form for months and he's proven to the darting world that he's on the map.
"For myself this weekend has been brilliant. I've enjoyed some good wins and the German crowd were great as always."
Big guns falter
Clayton (13th) was the only seed to reach the semi-finals on a weekend of upsets. Michael van Gerwen exited in the last 16. After a comfortable win over Steve Lennon, the world number one then suffered a shock 6-1 loss to Mervyn King, as he averaged just 89.61.
World champ Peter Wright fell at the same stage, losing 6-3 to Clayton, despite averaging 101 - six points higher than 'the Ferret'.
Nathan Aspinall, Glen Durrant and Price were among the other big names to fail to reach the last eight.
Keane Barry seals Tour Card
The eyes of the darting world weren't solely fixed on events in Germany over the weekend, as the PDC Development Tour concluded for the year.
The big news is that Ireland's Keane Barry and the Netherlands' Berry van Peer sealed PDC Tour Cards for 2021-22.
Eighteen-year-old Barry narrowly missed out at 2020 Q-School, but has used the processes in place to join the elite next season. He will also make his second appearance at the World Championship, after qualifying for the Ally Pally alongside Englishman Ryan Meikle.
2020 German Darts Championship results
Last 16
Mervyn King 6-1 Michael van Gerwen
James Wade 6-1 Mensur Suljovic
Jonny Clayton 6-3 Peter Wright
Dave Chisnall 6-3 Nathan Aspinall
Danny Noppert 6-4 Max Hopp
Daryl Gurney 6-4 Glen Durrant
Devon Petersen 6-5 Rob Cross
Krzysztof Ratajski 6-2 Joe Cullen
Evening Session
Quarter-Finals
Mervyn King 6-2 James Wade
Jonny Clayton 6-5 Dave Chisnall
Danny Noppert 6-2 Daryl Gurney
Devon Petersen 6-3 Krzysztof Ratajski
Semi-Finals
Jonny Clayton 7-3 Mervyn King
Devon Petersen 7-4 Danny Noppert
Final
Devon Petersen 8-3 Jonny Clayton
