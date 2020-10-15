Felicia and Fallon Sherrock are keeping darts firmly in the family ahead of a big weekend

Fallon Sharrock is looking forward to the four-event Women's Series in Barnsley this weekend

Felicia and Fallon Sherrock have a huge weekend of darts ahead of them as the twin sisters aim for major success at the four-event Women's Series in Barnsley.

The twins will be joined by the likes of Lisa Ashton, Anastasia Dobromyslova and Japan's Mikuru Suzuki in getting the opportunity to qualify for the World Darts Championship as well as the Grand Slam of Darts.

The mini-tour has replaced the two separate qualifying tournaments for the Worlds which have been staged over the past two years, offering £20,000 prize money in total across the four events.

"This is an opportunity for us women to actually play on the PDC side for what we've been trying to push for ages and to get the opportunities," said Fallon, who became a global superstar when she reached the third round at Alexandra Palace. "I don't think we could have asked for a bigger opportunity at such short notice."

Darts acts as a strong bond between Fallon and Felicia but there's no sibling rivalry despite the latter holding a 2-0 winning-record over The Queen of The Palace.

1:16 Liam Gallagher pays tribute to Sherrock Liam Gallagher pays tribute to Sherrock

Fallon says they haven't actually thought about meeting in competition this weekend, saying: "If anything, if we did meet we'd just play our own game and whoever wins out of that would be the better player and then obviously be supportive to whoever won that game and hopeful push them to go and win the qualifier.

"That's obviously what we're going to go for, but I've not really thought about it.

"We practise all the time at home but we've actually played in a few competitions against each other and Felly keeps beating me, so that's a very interesting story. I just hope I can beat that, but I'm always supportive when she wins because I know how good of a player she is and it always pushes me to be better in myself because she's a really good player and if I lose to her then I know I need to improve my game."

0:37 Sherrock says she is proud to inspire more women to enter the game Sherrock says she is proud to inspire more women to enter the game

Felicia Blay says her sister's success has proved to be an incentive and a driving force in furthering her own darts career.

"I've been practising near enough every day," she said. "The tournaments at the weekend has given me the drive to do well because I want to actually go and win. It would be like a dream come true really.

"I'd love to qualify for the Worlds just because I want to relive what Fallon did. It was an amazing experience so that would be my top pick.

"I can't wait to experience playing in the environment of the PDC. It's going to be a lot different, I'll tell you that."

