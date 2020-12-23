PDC World Darts Championship: Gary Anderson seals his spot in the third round

1:21 Gary Anderson came through his opening test against Madars Razma at the World Darts Championship. Here's the story of Wednesday afternoon's session... Gary Anderson came through his opening test against Madars Razma at the World Darts Championship. Here's the story of Wednesday afternoon's session...

Gary Anderson came out of isolation to make it through to the third round of the World Darts Championship on Wednesday afternoon at Alexandra Palace.

The Scot's opener was switched from Sunday to Wednesday after he was forced to self-isolate after a contact returned a positive COVID-19 test.

Anderson, who celebrated his 50th birthday in his hotel room on Tuesday, was forced to dig deep to win 3-1 against Madars Razma.

He was unleashed on the Ally Pally stage and despite a few frustrations, he made a winning start to his bid of becoming a three-time world champion on his 20th appearance at the Worlds.

2:35 Anderson says he plans to make a fresh start in the new year, so has he written off his world championship hopes? Anderson says he plans to make a fresh start in the new year, so has he written off his world championship hopes?

'The Flying Scotsman' made a straightforward start by taking the first set without reply despite an average of just 86.71.

0:14 Anderson produced an important 101 checkout to break Razma and go on to win the third set Anderson produced an important 101 checkout to break Razma and go on to win the third set

Razma showed great character to claim the second set, averaging an impressive 110. 'Razzmatazz' from Latvia hit seven perfect darts in the third leg and six perfect darts in the fourth en route to a 3-1 set scoreline.

Anderson nailed his second maximum and his first ton-plus checkout of the match with a neat 101 against the darts in the next set before wrapping it up with a two-dart combination shot at 58.

0:15 The Scot threw a vintage 161 on his way to victory against the dangerous Latvian The Scot threw a vintage 161 on his way to victory against the dangerous Latvian

A brilliant 94 (18, D18, D20) from Anderson enabled him to hold throw at the start of the fourth set and the Scot followed it up with a sensational 161 finish to move within a leg of the match. He nailed tops with his third match dart to move through to meeting with Mensur Suljovic.

Wow thanks to everyone who has sent me birthday wishes, another year In a hotel room 😜 having a nice lie in! What more could I ask for 😂😂 — Gary Anderson (@GaryAnderson180) December 22, 2020

Madars Razma hit T19 33 times in that match from 82 attempts (40.2%)



Van Duijvenbode last night hit T19 on 35 occasions from just 60 attempts at it (58.3%)#PDCWorldChampionship #PDCWorldDartsChampionship #WHDarts 🎯 — Carl Fletcher (@CarlyFletch) December 23, 2020

Wednesday afternoon's results at the Worlds Round Two Ricky Evans 3-1 Mickey Mansell Round Two Gary Anderson 3-1 Madars Razma Round Two Stephen Bunting 3-2 Andy Boulton Round Two Mensur Suljovic 3-1 Matthew Edgar

Mensur ends Edgar's hopes

1:27 Mensur Suljovic says that it feels very different at Ally Pally without any fans Mensur Suljovic says that it feels very different at Ally Pally without any fans

Ally Pally may not be Suljovic's favourite venue, but he produced the goods to defeat Matthew Edgar 3-1.

He made a drama-free start to his match, swiftly winning the first set 3-0 with a 66 finish for a 15-darter.

0:11 Edgar won his first leg of the match with this 108 checkout Edgar won his first leg of the match with this 108 checkout

Edgar, who donned a Hulk Hogan inspired shirt sent the Edgar Nation running wild with a 108 checkout in the first leg of the second set.

'Prime Time' whitewashed Maik Kuivenhoven in his first-round match in which he finished with an impressive 75 per cent on the doubles and he cleaned up a last-leg decider on throw to level up the contest.

Suljovic, a former Champions League of Darts winner, swept through the third set with a 99.3 average and five 180s.

0:22 World No 20 Suljovic nailed this 140 at the start of the fourth set World No 20 Suljovic nailed this 140 at the start of the fourth set

The Austrian opened the fourth set with a sensational 140 checkout to seal a 12-dart leg and he completed the job after landing tops. He ended with a 98.2 average and seven 180s.

Wednesday night at the Worlds Round Two Dave Chisnall vs Keegan Brown Round Two Jermaine Wattimena vs Nick Kenny Round Two Nathan Aspinall vs Scott Waites Round Two Michael Smith vs Jason Lowe

Bunting bounces into round three

1:42 Watch Stephen Bunting fire this quite magnificent 11-darter to edge out Andy Boulton in a final-leg shoot-out Watch Stephen Bunting fire this quite magnificent 11-darter to edge out Andy Boulton in a final-leg shoot-out

Stephen Bunting won a superb last-last shoot-out to edge past Andy Boulton 3-2 and set up a mouth-watering clash against James Wade.

Boulton came out firing some big numbers against Bunting. 'X Factor' took the opener 3-1 after pinning a big 129 before sealing the set with an 86 checkout for an 11-darter, averaging 94.5 to Bunting's 76.

0:16 Boulton took out this 149 checkout as he looked to take charge against Bunting Boulton took out this 149 checkout as he looked to take charge against Bunting

The 47-year-old from Stoke-on-Trent, who ended Deta Hedman's hopes in the first round, walked off stage with a shake, rattle and roll.

0:18 Bunting responded with a 148 finish out of nowhere Bunting responded with a 148 finish out of nowhere

He returned to land a massive 149 to take the lead in the second set, only for 'The Bullet' to respond with a magnificent 148 before levelling things with a neat 13-darter.

That huge checkout proved to be a catalyst for St Helens' thrower Bunting, who went on to win six out of the next seven legs - including a 109 to win the third set.

0:17 The St Helens' thrower wrapped up the third set with this neat 109 finish The St Helens' thrower wrapped up the third set with this neat 109 finish

But Boulton punished crucial missed doubles from Bunting to whitewash his opponent and force a deciding set.

A superb Shanghai finish put Bunting one leg away from winning the match but Boulton responded with a 14-darter to send it into a one-leg shoot-out.

Bunting got over the line with a magnificent 11-dart leg with Boulton left on 81 after just nine darts himself.

2:02 Bunting said he can relax and have a great Christmas dinner, although it's his turn at chef duty this year Bunting said he can relax and have a great Christmas dinner, although it's his turn at chef duty this year

Rapid Ricky sets up MVG showdown

0:52 Ricky Evans got into the festive spirit during his walk-on Ricky Evans got into the festive spirit during his walk-on

Ricky Evans recovered from a set down to defeat Mickey Mansell 3-1 for a place in the last 32.

The 30-year-old from Kettering hitting six 180s and two ton-plus finishes on his way to a showdown with world No 1 Michael van Gerwen for the second straight year.

0:30 Evans booked his place in the third round with this 102 checkout Evans booked his place in the third round with this 102 checkout

Mansell, who swept aside Haupai Puha without relinquishing a leg in his first-round tie, made a strong start to wrap up the opening set 3-1, only for Evans to claim set two by the same scoreline.

Furthest runs by the 32nd seed at the PDC World Championship

Winner - Raymond van Barneveld (2007)



Last 16 - Michael Smith (2014)



Last 32 - Michael van Gerwen (2009), Cristo Reyes (2017), James Wilson (2018), Max Hopp (2019), Ricky Evans (2020), Ricky Evans (into Last 32)



'Rapid Ricky' upped the ante to secure set three with a sparkling 110 average, before defying any prospect of a Mansell fightback in set four by sealing his progression with back-to-back ton-plus finishes.

