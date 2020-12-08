Phil Taylor understands the pressure Michael van Gerwen is under ahead of the World Darts Championship

Phil Taylor has some words of advice for Michael van Gerwen, but he will not let us in on them

The legendary Phil Taylor says world No 1 Michael van Gerwen is feeling the pressure ahead of the World Darts Championship and only he knows the cure to his problems.

Taylor, 60, dominated the darting world for over two decades, winning 16 world titles before retiring from the sport in 2018.

Van Gerwen will be going for his fourth crown when the festivities kick off at Alexandra Palace later this month, but despite suffering from a lean spell by his standards, the Dutchman will now head into the tournament having returned to title-winning form when he collected the Players Championship Finals title last month.

Taylor is a 16-time world champion

Despite all the success, 'The Power' knows a thing or two about feeling vulnerable on the big stage.

"He's changed his darts, then he's gone back to his old ones again but he's [playing] in flashes. He seems to play brilliantly one game but then loses the next," Taylor told The Darts Show Podcast.

"It's just pressure. I know what he's under and I know what I would do to cure it but I'm not telling him. This is a real test for him."

Van Gerwen won his sixth Players Championship Finals recently

World No 1 Van Gerwen and his wife Daphne welcomed Michael Jr into the world earlier this year. They already have a girl, Zoe, together.

Taylor feels family life has brought 'Mighty Mike' back down the earth with his priorities now very much family-focused.

"He's a young fella with two children and a wife at home who hardly every sees him so the pressures will be there," said Taylor.

"There are other players coming through, he's getting a little bit older and the travelling will take its toll on him because it does take it out on your body.

"You've got to be 100 per cent, especially at the world championship."

He won the last of his world titles in 2013 when he beat Van Gerwen in the final

Phil's contenders

Can Adrian Lewis rediscover his very best form in time for the worlds?

Taylor also picked out a couple of names who he thinks have a shot of going all the way at Alexandra Palace, stating with Belgium's Dimitri Van den Bergh. "He seems to be playing well," said Taylor.

"Gerwen Price has dropped off a little bit. I think he's burning out a bit. Simon Whitlock has been making a surge.

"Aidy Lewis is a little bit of an outsider for me because his back's against the wall and every time he's had his back against the wall he seems to do well. He gets off his backside, he puts the work in, he dedicates himself.

"He always seems to do well when he's right under the cosh, his back's against the ropes.

"Gary Anderson is another one, so I would say Gary, Aidy, Dimitri and Jose de Sousa. There is that many really."

Taylor's favourite memories

Taylor has Peter Manley's number at the worlds, beating him in three finals

Taylor delved into his box of world championship memories, saying the first one was always his favourite. In 1990, a 29-year-old Taylor hammered his mentor Eric Bristow 6-1 in the BDO final at Lakeside.

"It will always be the first one and then matching Eric by winning the fifth has always stood proud in my mind. The two Peter Manley ones, beating him 7-0 twice, stands out [2002 and 2006]. I always have a big smile on my face with that one.

Taylor beat the late, great Eric Bristow to win his first world title

"Me and him had a genuine hatred. We were like the Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank of the sport.

"We get on really well now because we're not competing against each other and the 16th one because people were telling me 'you'll never win the worlds again' and even professionals were saying 'you've had your day now' so I'm thinking 'just win one more' and it came."

