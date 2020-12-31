PDC World Darts Championship: Michael van Gerwen favourite to be crowned champion

Gerwyn Price, Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson will all be vying for the World Darts Championship title

Michael van Gerwen maybe favourite to land his fourth World Darts Championship title, but he has the likes of Gary Anderson and Gerwyn Price hot on his heels ahead of a bumper New Year's Day at Alexandra Palace.

This year's Worlds has had pretty much everything, from James Wade's sensational nine-darter to MVG's epic victory over Joe Cullen.

The standard has hit the Ally Pally roof and it promises to get even better ahead of four high-quality quarter-final matches played across two sessions on Friday.

1:15 James Wade's nine-darter in his match with Stephen Bunting was one of the highlights of this year's Worlds James Wade's nine-darter in his match with Stephen Bunting was one of the highlights of this year's Worlds

Stephen Bunting takes on Krzysztof Ratajski in the opener before The Flying Scotsman Anderson and Dirk Van Duijvenbode do battle.

The evening session will start with the contest between The Iceman Price and Daryl Gurney, with three-time world champion van Gerwen's meeting with Dave Chisnall also taking place on Friday evening.

Live World Darts Championship Live on

Krzysztof Ratajski vs Stephen Bunting

Krzysztof Ratajski takes on Stephen Bunting in the first quarter-final of the day

First up on the oche sees The Polish Eagle take on former Lakeside champion Bunting.

Ratajski survived seven match darts in the deciding leg and missed nine himself before he got over the line on D1 against Germany's Gabriel Clemens to reach his first-ever quarter-final at the Worlds.

Krzysztof Ratajski's road to the quarter-finals Round Player Result Second Round Ryan Joyce 3-0 Third Round Simon Whitlock 4-0 Fourth Round Gabriel Clemens 4-3

St Helens' thrower Bunting is on a revival having seen off Wade and then Ryan Searle to return to the last eight for the first time since 2015.

Stephen Bunting's road to the quarter-finals Round Player Result Second Round Andy Boulton 3-2 Third Round James Wade 4-2 Fourth Round Ryan Searle 4-3

Their only previous meeting came in 2018 at the Dutch Masters, which Bunting won 6-3.

3:17 Ratajski finally pinned D1 to become the first Pole to reach the quarter-finals at the Worlds Ratajski finally pinned D1 to become the first Pole to reach the quarter-finals at the Worlds

Gary Anderson vs Dirk Van Duijvenbode

Gary Anderson faces Dirk Van Duijvenbode in what should a crackerjack of an encounter

This could be an explosive encounter between two of the biggest scorers in the game at these Worlds.

The Scot may have been flummoxed by the antics of Mensur Suljovic, but he was somewhere near his awe-inspiring best against Devon Petersen.

Gary Anderson's road to the quarter-finals Round Player Result Second Round Madars Razma 3-1 Third Round Mensur Suljovic 4-3 Fourth Round Devon Petersen 4-0

Aubergenius Van Duijvenbode has already knocked out two former world champions in Rob Cross and Glen Durrant, so can he score a hat-trick on New Year's Day?

Van Duijvenbode famously defeated 'his hero' Anderson 3-1 at the World Grand Prix in Coventry just a few months ago en route to the final where he was beaten by Gerwyn Price.

Dirk van Duijvenbode road to the quarter-finals Round Player Result Second Round Rob Cross 3-2 Third Round Adam Hunt 4-0 Fourth Round Glen Durrant 4-3

"He's my hero, always been. When I beat him in the (World) Grand Prix, I was like how can I beat my hero because you don't want to beat your hero because he's your hero," said the Dutchman.

"Now I play him on the biggest stage in the world. Win or lose I don't mind because I play my hero on the biggest stage I can play him."

New Year's Day at the World Championship Afternoon (12pm) Quarter-Finals Krzysztof Ratajski vs Stephen Bunting Quarter-Finals Gary Anderson vs Dirk Van Duijvenbode Evening (6pm) Quarter-Finals Gerwyn Price vs Daryl Gurney Quarter-Finals Michael van Gerwen vs Dave Chisnall

Live World Darts Championship Live on

Gerwyn Price vs Daryl Gurney

Gerwyn Price faces Daryl Gurney in the opening match of the night on New Year's Day

Welshman Price has his sights set on becoming world No 1, but he must first tackle a resurgent Gurney in a mouth-watering clash.

Gerwyn Price's road to the quarter-finals Round Player Result Second Round Jamie Lewis 3-2 Third Round Brendan Dolan 4-3 Fourth Round Mervyn King 4-1

This year's World Grand Prix champion has not quite hit top form at this year's tournament, but he may have to do so in order to progress.

By contrast, SuperChin is into his second world championship quarter-final after a year to forget. With the exception of a semi-final showing in March's UK Open, the Northern Irishman has relinquished his spot in the world's top 10.

Daryl Gurney's road to the quarter-finals Round Player Result Second Round Willie O'Connor 3-2 Third Round Chris Dobey 4-1 Fourth Round Vincent van der Voort 4-2

He has suffered opening-round exits at the Grand Prix, European Championship and Players Championship Finals, while also failing to qualify for the Grand Slam.

Price has dominated their previous meetings, but all previous records will be thrown out the window when they collide on Friday evening.

1:21 Gurney wired his nine-dart attempt during his match with Vincent van der Voort Gurney wired his nine-dart attempt during his match with Vincent van der Voort

Michael van Gerwen vs Dave Chisnall

Michael van Gerwen holds an incredible winning record over Dave Chisnall

Three-time champion Van Gerwen will surely be licking his lips at taking on Chizzy. After all, the world No 1 enjoys an incredible record against the St Helens thrower.

MVG's road to the quarter-finals Round Player Result Second Round Ryan Murray 3-1 Third Round Ricky Evans 4-0 Fourth Round Joe Cullen 4-3

He'll be aiming to seal his 49th victory over Chisnall, who has not beaten the Dutchman in over four years. That's 27 meetings (L26 D1).

6:18 Van Gerwen was pleased with the resilience he showed as he came from 3-1 down to beat Joe Cullen in the fourth round Van Gerwen was pleased with the resilience he showed as he came from 3-1 down to beat Joe Cullen in the fourth round

Astonishingly, this will be their first meeting at the Worlds, and Chisnall believes he can beat the flying Dutchman on the biggest stage of them all, telling Sky Sports: "I've not beat him for a while, but this tournament, I can beat him. I'm playing well enough, but I've just got to tidy up the sloppy darts. It will be a fast, fast game, so I'll be happy with that."

Dave Chisnall's road to the quarter-finals Round Player Result Second Round Keegan Brown 3-1 Third Round Danny Noppert 4-2 Fourth Round Dimitri Van den Bergh 4-2

Gerwen recovered from falling 3-1 behind to an exceptional Joe Cullen, who fired in 19 180s and missed two match darts at the bullseye in a breath-taking affair to reach the last eight, where he will be favourite to defeat Chisnall once again.

You won't miss a dart thanks to the dedicated Sky Sports Darts channel all the way until January 4 with every session from the World Darts Championship, including the final on Sunday, January 3. Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts