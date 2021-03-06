UK Open Darts: Gerwyn Price and Michael van Gerwen through to quarter-finals

World champion Gerwyn Price looked comfortable in his wins over Ricky Evans and Chris Dobey

The world's top two players, Gerwyn Price and Michael van Gerwen, made it safely through to the quarter-finals of the UK Open after a frantic Saturday in Milton Keynes.

Price delivered one of the performances of the evening, with a dominant 10-5 win over Chris Dobey. 'Hollywood' played his part in the contest, averaging 101 but was second best against 'The Iceman'.

The world champion is through to the last eight, where he has been drawn to play against Devon Petersen.

Meanwhile, Michael van Gerwen was pushed all the way by Jose De Sousa, but prevailed in a last-leg decider in the last 16.

The tie was finely poised at 5-5, but the Dutchman then made his move with three consecutive legs. Nonetheless, 'The Special One' levelled it up at 8-8 before bringing it all the way. But the three-time world champion had too much in the tank, delivering a 14-darter with the pressure heaped on to progress to the quarter-final.

Relentless Ratajski KOs darts' most in-form player

The in-form Jonny Clayton displayed his brilliant best on Saturday afternoon, averaging 108.4 in a 10-3 win over Dirk van Duijvenbode. 'The Ferret' seemed like a real contender in the tournament, looking to back up his Masters and Pro Tour titles already won in 2021, but ran into a red-hot Krzysztof Ratajski.

'The Polish Eagle' stunned the Welsh star, storming into a 6-0 lead. The World Cup winner was left with too much to do despite his attempted comeback. Ratajski averaged over 110 for the majority of the contest, and although he eased up approaching the finish line, he nonetheless delivered a 10-3 victory with a statement performance.

Krzysztof Ratajski delivered his A-game

Dave Chisnall, having knocked out Peter Wright on Friday, kicked on with a pair of 10-8 wins over Danny Noppert and Alan Soutar. Scotland's Soutar saw his impressive run come to an end, after the 2021 Q-School graduate made it through to the last 16, as he beat Raymond van Barneveld, Mickey Mansell, Stephen Bunting and Ron Meulenkamp along the way.

'Chizzy' will now face Luke Humphries in the last eight, after 'Cool Hand Luke' beat Ryan Searle and Martijn Kleermaker.

Dave Chisnall is looking for his first ever major

Petersen remarkably came back from a 4-2 deficit against Peter Jacques to win 10-4, after 'The African Warrior' had overcome Scott Waites earlier in the day.

John Brown, the last survivor from Friday's first round, exited in the last 32 as Dobey ran out a 10-1 winner.

Peter Wright and Gary Anderson were among the names to be eliminated on Friday.

Quarter-final draw

Simon Whitlock vs James Wade

Gerwyn Price vs Devon Petersen

Dave Chisnall vs Luke Humphries

Krzysztof Ratajski vs Michael van Gerwen

Results

Fifth round

James Wade 10-7 Rob Cross

Gerwyn Price 10-3 Ricky Evans

Jose De Sousa 10-9 Michael Smith

Michael van Gerwen 10-4 Mensur Suljovic

Simon Whitlock 10-9 Darius Labanauskas

Gabriel Clemens 10-7 Daryl Gurney

Chris Dobey 10-1 John Brown

Jonny Clayton 10-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Luke Humphries 10-7 Ryan Searle

Martijn Kleermaker 10-6 Callan Rydz

Alan Souter 10-7 Ron Meulenkamp

Brendan Dolan 10-6 Luke Woodhouse

Peter Jacques 10-9 Max Hopp

Devon Petersen 10-5 Scott Waites

Krzysztof Ratajski 10-8 Madars Razma

Dave Chisnall 10-8 Danny Noppert

Sixth round

Michael van Gerwen 10-9 Jose De Sousa

Devon Petersen 10-4 Peter Jacques

James Wade 10-5 Gabriel Clemens

Luke Humphries 10-4 Martijn Kleermaker

Simon Whitlock 10-9 Brendan Dolan

Gerwyn Price 10-5 Chris Dobey

Krzysztof Ratajski 10-3 Jonny Clayton

Dave Chisnall 10-8 Alan Soutar

