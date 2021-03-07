UK Open Darts: James Wade produces brilliant best to claim title and move back into world's top four

James Wade is back into the world's top four

James Wade produced his brilliant best throughout Sunday, as he claimed a third UK Open triumph of his distinguished career.

'The Machine' edged Simon Whitlock, before stunning world champion and the sport's top-ranked player Gerwyn Price in the semi-final, to set up an unlikely final showdown with Luke Humphries.

In a characteristically gritty display, Wade used all of his experience to see off the gutsy 26-year-old to seal the title 11-5, adding to his previous UK Open crowns in 2008 and 2011.

The experienced Englishman drew first blood in the decider, storming into a 4-1 lead at the first interval. He dug deep for another break in the second session, moving 7-3 ahead.

Humphries, playing in his first major final, was seemingly disadvantaged by a quick turnaround after his semi-final win over Michael van Gerwen. After the highs of a 109 average in the 11-5 victory over MVG, 'Cool Hand Luke' was unable to back it up.

He did have three shots at double to break the Wade throw and bring it back to 9-6, but his wayward attempts at the outer ring allowed 'The Machine' to move into a 10-5 lead.

From there, it was a mere procession as Wade broke throw in 15 darts to seal the title.

Humphries, who came into the weekend ranked 41 on the PDC Order of Merit, can be proud of his efforts, as he looks to build on the promising display in the coming months.

The key to winning the UK Open? For the last six years, the player who defeated Rob Cross went on to win the UK Open. Michael van Gerwen (2016 and 2020), Peter Wright (2017), Gary Anderson (2018), Nathan Aspinall (2019), and now James Wade (2021) all beat Voltage en route to claiming the title.

It was a final pairing few could have predicted, after Gerwyn Price and Michael van Gerwen came into the semi-finals in top form. After the world's top two players impressed on Saturday to reach the last eight, it was looking likely that the duo were going to set up a rematch of the 2020 UK Open final.

Humphries enjoyed a memorable run

Machine clicks into gear to reach decider

'The Machine' edged Simon Whitlock in the afternoon session, overcoming the Australian star 10-8. That set up a semi-final showdown with Gerwyn Price.

The world champion was brought all the way to a deciding leg by Devon Petersen in the last eight. However, 'The African Warrior' was unable to attack the Welshman's throw in the final leg, hitting just one big treble in 12 darts. 'The Iceman' took full advantage, pinning D20 for victory.

But Price was unable to build on that momentum in the semi-final, as Wade stormed into a deserved 5-0 cushion at the interval. The world champion looked shell-shocked, as the Englishman's 5/7 on doubles helped him into a commanding lead. From there, the damage was done.

Price did threaten a comeback winning three consecutive legs to pull it back to 7-4, but Wade broke straight back on the bullseye to establish a 8-4 advantage.

From there, he eased his way to a 11-6 triumph.

INTO THE FINAL!



That dominant opening session for James Wade put him in the ascendancy and it was too far back for Price as the Machine powers into the Final!



Will he be adding his name to the UK Open trophy for a third time? pic.twitter.com/pxhYuO8bPJ — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) March 7, 2021

Cool Hand Luke stuns MVG

Luke Humphries delivered one of the performances of his life in the semi-final, averaging 109 in an 11-5 victory over Michael van Gerwen. This was in spite of MVG averaging 106 in a high-quality display.

The former world youth champ set the tone right from the off, opening with checkouts of 112 and 132 as he burst into a 4-0 lead.

'The Green Machine' kept coming back, but Humphries had the answers time and time again. The Dutchman pulled it back to 4-2, but the Englishman then won three legs without reply.

A stunning 128 out-shot gave Humphries a 10-5 advantage, and he pinned D6 against the throw to reach the final.

It always hurts to lose in a tournament, but I didn’t do that much wrong tonight.



Congratulations @lukeh180 your finishing was phenomenal. Now it’s time to get ready for the next Super Series. pic.twitter.com/MFaab4CZzS — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) March 7, 2021

Humphries had beaten Dave Chisnall earlier in the afternoon, after the quarter-final went to a last-leg decider.

Results

Quarter-finals

James Wade 10-8 Simon Whitlock

Gerwyn Price 10-9 Devon Petersen

Luke Humphries 10-9 Dave Chisnall

Michael van Gerwen 10-7 Krzysztof Ratajski

Semi-finals

James Wade 11-6 Gerwyn Price

Luke Humphries 11-5 Michael van Gerwen

Final

James Wade 11-5 Luke Humphries

