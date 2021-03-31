LISTEN: The Darts Show podcast with Glen Durrant and Barry Hearn

After an extended break to get ready for the start of the Premier League Darts season, The Darts Show podcast team are back and are joined by an A-list cast of guests to look ahead to a bumper return to action.

Like last year, this year's Premier League will take place behind closed doors and with three full-time debutants we can expect the unexpected with defending champion Glen Durrant joining us to reflect on his PDC breakthrough and the indifferent form that followed.

Mr PDC is with us too for an extended interview. Matchroom and PDC chairman Barry Hearn reflects on the challenges over the last 12 months and looks at what the future holds this season for crowds, women's darts and the Grand Slam of Darts.

As ever Michael Bridge guides us through with expert insight from former world No 1 and double televised major winner Colin Lloyd.

Glen Durrant - Duzza has had two years to remember in the PDC culminating in victory over Nathan Aspinall to win the Premier League last year. However since then, having suffered from Covid-19 and lost his form, Durrant has suffered the first difficult spell of his career and opens up on the challenges and his search for his very best form.

Barry Hearn - There is so much to cover with the PDC chairman who sets his sights on a full house at the World Matchplay as Matchroom continue their work with the government on crowds returning to sport. There are his thoughts on the new world champion and much more.

Colin Lloyd - Jaws wastes no time in reflecting on those who are finding form at the right time after the 12-tournament blitz of the Pro Tour season and picks out the main talking points from the season so far.

Prediction time - The team get their heads together for some predictions on who will make the top four, who might be in danger of elimination and who - despite all the uncertainty - might emerge victorious in late May.

Watch live coverage of the 2021 Premier League on Sky Sports - the action gets under way on Monday April 5 with five consecutive nights of action from the Marshall Arena, Milton Keynes.