Premier League Darts 2021: Wayne Mardle and Mark Webster go head to head in our prediction challenge

Wayne Mardle is going up against Mark Webster in this season's Premier League Darts predictions

Wayne Mardle will take just a single-point lead into the second phase of this year's Premier League Darts prediction competition, after holding off a spirited Mark Webster.

As expected there was nothing between the pair on Thursday, both men selected exactly the same outcomes for everything match with just a couple of different scorelines.

Three points were awarded in full after Jose de Sousa and Peter Wright, while there was also one point each after the successful predictions of victories for Nathan Aspinall over Gary Anderson and Rob Cross over Glen Durrant.

So it was five points apiece on the night, leading Hawaii 501 with the slenderest of advantages over a plucky Webster who has yet to lead at any stage - but can take solace in the best performance on Night Seven when he made four perfect selections and the fact he got both players to be eliminated on the button as well.

Premier League Darts predictions: Mardle vs Webster Wayne Mardle Mark Webster Night One 7 0 Night Two 6 5 Night Three 2 3 Night Four 1 4 Night Five 4 6 Night Six 9 5 Night Seven 7 12 Night Eight 5 4 Night Nine 5 5 To be relegated Durrant, Wade (1) Durrant, Cross (2) Total 47 46

Who will claim the title?

The competition resumes on Wednesday, May 7, so naturally we'll get hold of our mystic arrow slingers to get their verdict on the next three nights, we'll also get the all-important verdict on who will make the top four and who will claim the title.

With seven nights of regular-season action still to come and just five points separating first and eighth, and even more importantly just two points between fourth and eighth, anyone can still claim the league leader's bonus, while all the remaining players will fancy their chances of a play-off spot.

So with that in mind we will award one point for each correct selection that makes the top four, and if they get their league position correct there will be an extra point too. While we will award three bonus points for each correct selection of the champion and runner-up.

It's game on.

