Jose de Sousa hit a nine-dart finish and a record-equalling 11 180s in Darts' Premier League

2:42 Jose de Sousa felt amazing after hitting the hold grail of darts and equalling the 180s Premier League record with 11 Jose de Sousa felt amazing after hitting the hold grail of darts and equalling the 180s Premier League record with 11

Jose de Sousa said it was an "amazing feeling" hitting a nine-darter in the Premier League on Thursday night, but it was his continuous miscounts which concerned Wayne Mardle.

Night Four of the tournament saw De Sousa at his relentless best on the treble 20 at the Marshall Arena to equal the decade-long 180 record set by Gary Anderson against Simon Whitlock in the 2011 event.

He also landed a second nine-darter in as many days in the event - having been on the receiving end of a perfect leg from Jonny Clayton on Wednesday - after his achievement in the second leg against Nathan Aspinall, landing two 180s before taking out 141.

In the end, the Grand Slam of Darts champion had to settle for a second draw of his maiden Premier League campaign after Aspinall valiantly stayed in the contest to secure a point.

Premier League - Nine-Dart finishes Year Match Venue 2006 Raymond van Barneveld vs Peter Manley BIC, Bournemouth 2010 Raymond van Barneveld vs Terry Jenkins AECC, Aberdeen 2010 Phil Taylor x2 vs James Wade Wembley Arena - final 2012 Phil Taylor vs Kevin Painter AECC, Aberdeen 2012 Simon Whitlock vs Andy Hamilton The O2, London - semi-finals 2016 Adrian Lewis vs James Wade The SSE Arena, Belfast 2017 Adrian Lewis vs Raymond van Barneveld Echo Arena, Liverpool 2020 Michael Smith vs Daryl Gurney 3Arena, Dublin 2020 Peter Wright vs Daryl Gurney Marhsall Arena, Milton Keynes 2021 Jonny Clayton vs Jose De Sousa Marhsall Arena, Milton Keynes 2021 Jose De Sousa vs Nathan Aspinall Marhsall Arena, Milton Keynes

1:03 De Sousa nailed the second nine-darter in days De Sousa nailed the second nine-darter in days

"It was an amazing feeling hitting the nine-darter," said De Sousa, who was left with mixed feelings following the match after missing the bullseye to take victory in the final leg.

"To break the 180 record is something positive for me too, my confidence is very good and I enjoy my darts.

"It was a shame for me not to win this match but I know if I keep playing at this level then a win will come soon.

"Yesterday I really had problems in my shoulder so I had to throw at the treble 19, but today I played very well in practice so I was able to score on the treble 20 and it went well!"

'The Special One' has had problems miscounting, which bothers Wayne Mardle

De Sousa's miscounts have cost him dearly in the past and in the first leg of Thursday's match 'The Special One' made another error when requiring 82. He left tops with his final darts, but he went for double 16, which he missed and that allowed Aspinall to clean up.

The miscounts bothered analyst Mardle, who said he was trying to get in the mind of the Portuguese star.

"My problem is not the numbers," said De Sousa. "When I see 70, I'm thinking 78. It's something that I have to stop and look at what I have to do.

"It's doesn't me, but I have to fix it."

Watch full coverage of every night of the Premier League on Sky Sports, and stick with us through the year as we bring you the latest darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts