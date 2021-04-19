Phil 'The Power' Taylor to swap darts for a pool cue at the Ultimate Pool Masters

The legendary Phil 'The Power' Taylor is to swap his darts for a pool cue later this month when he takes part in the Ultimate Pool Masters.

The 16-time world darts champion joins an elite 64-player field that features the world's top English eight-ball pool exponents in a unique crossover clash after receiving a wildcard.

Potteries legend Taylor, who made his last TV major appearance at the 2018 World Championship final, will compete in a group containing former European eight-ball champion Rob Chilton.

No stranger to pressure, Taylor will have to contend with a 45-second shot-clock as well as his opponent in the race to eight frames clash.

Taylor said: "I'm over the moon to be invited to such a prestigious event and I am looking forward to the challenge ahead. Watch out for The Power!"

Ultimate Pool Group CEO Lee Kendall is delighted to have the darts legend gracing the tournament.

"Ultimate Pool would like to thank Phil for playing in the Ultimate Pool Masters. Phil has told me about his passion for pool and how he loves to play and watch it.

"It is an honour to have such a big sporting legend like Phil in the event - we are all very excited."

Competitors include reigning six-time world champion Michael Hill and former Mosconi Cup MVP Chris Melling.

