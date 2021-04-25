Jose de Sousa scoops title at Players Championship 9 in Niedernhausen

Jose de Sousa won Saturday's Players Championship in Niedernhausen, Germany (photo courtesy of Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

Jose de Sousa took victory on the opening day of PDC Super Series 3 with an astonishing 8-1 defeat of Luke Humphries in Saturday's final in Niedernhausen.

The Grand Slam of Darts champion produced one of the most dominant performances ever seen in a final as he averaged 114 to scoop the £10,000 title.

That display came at the end of an untouchable day of darts at the H+ Hotel, as De Sousa averaged over 96 in all six matches on his way to the win.

"This is a special moment," said De Sousa. "I played well but I think my doubles were the reason I got to the final, they helped me a lot today so I'm happy.

"Right now I'm feeling in great shape, and my triple 20s are easy to make, and when you make so many triples you come to the final.

"I'm very happy for my doubles today, it was so important for me to make my doubles. I came up in my percentage in my doubles so it's amazing for me.

"Today, the feeling was so good. This doesn't stop here and tomorrow I have another day, and I hope I can do the same."

Humphries reached his third final of 2021 as the former World Youth Champion chased his maiden senior title - but was again left to rue a master-class from his opponent

He opened the day with a 101 average against Maik Kuivenhoven and saw off Ciaran Teehan, Max Hopp and Gabriel Clemens to reach the quarter-finals before posting a 111 average in a 6-2 defeat of Brendan Dolan.

The Portuguese star then averaged almost 104 in his 7-2 semi-final win over Krzysztof Kciuk, and left Humphries with little chance in the final.

De Sousa opened the final with 180s in the opening two legs before Humphries broke back in leg three - a blow which seemed to spur on the Premier League ace.

He took leg four in 10 darts to move 3-1 up, then fired in back-to-back 11-darters to pull clear before legs of 14 and 12 darts pushed him to the brink of a victory which was sealed on double 10 in the next leg.

World No 2 Michael van Gerwen, five-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld and World Grand Prix finalist Dirk van Duijvenbode were amongst the first-round casualties.

1:03 Watch De Sousa hit this epic nine-darter at the Premier League of Darts against Nathan Aspinall Watch De Sousa hit this epic nine-darter at the Premier League of Darts against Nathan Aspinall

2021 Players Championship Nine - PDC Super Series 3 Day One

Last 16

Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-4 Jermaine Wattimena

Jamie Hughes 6-4 Ross Smith

Luke Humphries 6-1 Mervyn King

Jason Lowe 6-0 Ryan Meikle

Jose de Sousa 6-3 Gabriel Clemens

Brendan Dolan 6-3 Nathan Aspinall

Alan Tabern 6-1 Steve Lennon

Krzysztof Kciuk 6-3 Rowby-John Rodriguez



Quarter-Finals

Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-0 Jamie Hughes

Luke Humphries 6-4 Jason Lowe

Jose de Sousa 6-2 Brendan Dolan

Krzysztof Kciuk 6-5 Alan Tabern



Semi-Finals

Luke Humphries 7-6 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Jose de Sousa 7-2 Krzysztof Kciuk



Final

Jose de Sousa 8-1 Luke Humphries

Watch full coverage of every night of the Premier League on Sky Sports, and stick with us through the year as we bring you the latest darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts