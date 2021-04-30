PDC confirms fans will attend Premier League from May 24-28 as tournament reaches conclusion

Fans will return to the Premier League in May

The PDC has announced that live crowds will return to professional darts events for the first time in 2021, for the conclusion of the Unibet Premier League from May 24-28.

Tickets will go on sale next week.

Step 3 of the UK Government's roadmap out of lockdown from May 17 onwards is set to allow sporting events in indoor venues of up to 1,000 fans.

This means that the final five nights of the Premier League from May 24-28 at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes will be able to welcome a crowd - ending almost six months of behind-closed-doors action.

The fourth block of the Premier League season will begin on Monday, May 24, with Night 13 seeing the race for Play-Off places intensify with the first of four league nights.

The top four players following Night 16 on Thursday, May 27 then progress to the Play-Offs on Friday, May 28, which will feature the semi-finals and final in a dramatic conclusion to the season - with a £250,000 top prize on offer.

10 of the world's best players compete for one of the biggest prizes in the sport, with eight players currently left in the hunt after Glen Durrant and Rob Cross were eliminated

The action will be live on Sky Sports.

"We're delighted that we'll be able to welcome back crowds for the culmination of the Unibet Premier League at the end of May for what should be five great nights of action," said PDC Chief Executive Matt Porter.

"It feels like such a long time since we last had a live crowd in December at the start of the World Championship, but we've continued to work with the relevant authorities regarding the safe return of fans to PDC tournaments at the appropriate time.

"The Premier League is an event which thrives on the support from live crowds, and our players will undoubtedly rise to the occasion of having fans back next month."

A number of safety measures will be implemented, including socially distanced tables, a requirement for face coverings to be worn, table service for food and beverages, one-way walking routes and pre-entry screening.

Watch full coverage of every night of the Premier League on Sky Sports, and stick with us through the year as we bring you the latest darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts