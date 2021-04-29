Professional Darts Corporation joins social media boycott over Bank Holiday weekend

The PDC will join the boycott of social media this weekend in a show of solidarity against racism and discrimination

The Professional Darts Corporation and Professional Darts Players' Association will support the social media boycott over the Bank Holiday weekend in a unified stand against online abuse and discrimination.

A coalition of English football's largest governing bodies - including the Football Association, Premier League and EFL - revealed they would go silent on social media following a rise in abuse directed at players and other individuals within the game.

A range of sports, including rugby, cricket and tennis, as well as fellow broadcasters including Sky Sports, will not be posting across social media from 1500 BST on Friday, April 30 until 2359 BST on Monday, May 3.

The PDC and @PDPA_darts will support the social media boycott from 1500 BST on Friday April 30 until 2359 BST on Monday May 3 in a stand against online abuse and discrimination.



The PDC and PDPA will be supporting the initiative, which is urging social media companies to take further action in preventing online abuse.

"We stand united with fellow sports, broadcasters and other partners in the fight against racism and abuse in any sport," said PDC Chief Executive Matt Porter.

"The evolution of social media over the past decade has enabled a much broader interaction between sport and fans worldwide, but this has also given a platform for discrimination and abuse which has no place in society.

"We support the action urging for more to be done by social media companies to prevent online hate, as well as the UK Government's Online Safety Bill."

The PDPA launched an anti-abuse initiative in 2020

The PDPA launched an "ThinkDARTS" anti-abuse initiative in 2020 in support of members who have received online abuse.

"Many of our players will have received, and still receive, online abuse," said PDPA Chief Executive Alan Warriner-Little.

"In joining the much-publicised social media boycott this weekend, we stand alongside our players, the PDC and other sports and broadcasters in making this stance against the discriminatory abuse, while highlighting the importance of educating people in the ongoing fight against any discrimination.

"As a collective, all sports recognise the considerable reach and value of social media to our sport, its fans and the media. The connectivity and access, especially to supporters who are at the heart of sport, remains vital."

The PDPA's #ThinkDARTS initiative for players included the following guidance

D - Don't engage or respond to abuse

A - Ask the PDPA for advice & support

R - Report abuse & integrity issues (& block culprits)

T - Take time out from social media if needed

S - Screenshot & send evidence to PDPA/DRA

