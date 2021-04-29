Sky Sports to join social media boycott this weekend to combat online abuse and discrimination

Sky Sports to join governing bodies, clubs and fellow broadcasters across UK sport in not posting on social media this weekend to combat online abuse and discrimination; suspension to last from 3pm on Friday to 11.59pm on Monday

Sky Sports will join the social media boycott this weekend, which sees sport unite in the fight against online hate

Sky Sports is supporting the boycott of social media by football and the wider sporting community this weekend.

Sky Sports will not post any sports content to its channels on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat and Tik Tok for the duration of the boycott period from 3pm on Friday April 30 until 11.59pm on Monday May 3.

Sky Sports stands with our football, cricket and other sport partners to urge social media companies to do more to eradicate online hate and ensure social media can be a place for sports fans to discuss, debate and consume the best sporting action without discrimination and abuse.

Sky's partnership with Kick It Out is based on fighting discrimination and championing inclusion, and our action this weekend demonstrates our clear and enduring commitment to the cause.

Sky Sports TV channels, website (skysports.com) and two apps (Sky Sports app and Sky Sports Scores app) will remain the go-to destinations for sports fans to keep up to date with all the action, scores and sporting news throughout this exciting weekend of sport.

Who else is part of the boycott?

The FA, Premier League, EFL, FA Women's Super League, FA Women's Championship, PFA, LMA, PGMOL, Kick It Out and the FSA will unite for the boycott from Friday through to Monday.

The Scottish FA, Scottish Professional Football League, Scottish Women's Football and PFA Scotland have also confirmed the participation of clubs and football organisations in Scotland.

Image: The action will see football clubs and governing bodies switch off their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts

Key organisations from other UK sports - such as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Premiership Rugby and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) - have opted to join, as have other broadcasters including BT Sport and talkSPORT.

A joint statement released on Saturday by all the participating English football organisations said: "As a collective, the game recognises the considerable reach and value of social media to our sport. The connectivity and access to supporters who are at the heart of football remains vital.

In response to the sustained discriminatory abuse received online by players and others connected to the game, English football will unite for a social media boycott from 15:00 BST on Fri 30 April to 23:59 BST on Mon 3 May



"However, the boycott shows English football coming together to emphasise that social media companies must do more to eradicate online hate, while highlighting the importance of educating people in the ongoing fight against discrimination.

"Boycott action from football in isolation will, of course, not eradicate the scourge of online discriminatory abuse, but it will demonstrate that the game is willing to take voluntary and proactive steps in this continued fight.

"Finally, while football takes a stand, we urge the UK Government to ensure its Online Safety Bill will bring in strong legislation to make social media companies more accountable for what happens on their platforms, as discussed at the DCMS Online Abuse roundtable earlier this week."

Sky Sports News has contacted Facebook/Instagram, Snapchat, Tik Tok, Twitter and YouTube for a response.

Hate Won't Stop Us

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/hatewontstopus

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class please copy the URL to the hateful post or screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

