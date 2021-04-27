Professor Matthew Williams, Chair in Criminology at Cardiff University, believes football fans need to forcefully condemn racism and abuse wherever they see it; he also believes criticism from fellow fans could have greater impact than a fine

Online abuse: Fans urged to condemn racism as strongly as they did the European Super League

Professor Matthew Williams believes the long-term success of ending hate speech on social media is reliant on fans calling out racist abuse when they see it

Football fans should use the same energy they displayed in protesting the proposed European Super League and channel that into condemning racism and social media abuse in all its forms, according to a university academic.

Professor Matthew Williams, Chair in Criminology at Cardiff University and Director of HateLab, believes supporters have a big part to play in helping to eradicate racism and challenge it wherever they see it.

He also says being challenged and confronted by fellow fans could have a more tangible impact as a deterrent than being issued with a fine.

Image: Professor Williams would like to see football fans condemn racism as strongly as they did the European Super League

"In the same way we saw them stand up against the Super League, we need that kind of energy and commitment against racism in the game," Professor Williams told Sky Sports News.

"The feeling of shame, the feeling of being told that you are doing something wrong by somebody like yourself, it is far more powerful than a fine, for example.

"You can brush off a fine and say 'I am not going to pay it', or 'the people giving me the fine don't know what they are talking about'.

"If someone from your in-group, someone like you, so a fan of the same club, possibly the same race, same gender as you - if they tell you are doing wrong you are more likely to listen and feel shame as a result."

Image: Patrick Bamford was praised for his comments in the aftermath of the European Super League announcement

Only last week, Leeds striker Patrick Bamford described it as a "shame" that the same level of anger shown towards the failed Super League breakaway was not channelled into other issues affecting football, including racism.

Social media companies have previously assured Sky Sports News that they are taking steps to address incidences of abuse wherever they occur, including banning perpetrators from using their platforms.

However, there has been frustration from some quarters that positive steps to tackle the problem have been slow in materialising.

Manchester City's Kyle Walker was subjected to racist abuse on Instagram in the aftermath of his side's Carabao Cup final victory over Tottenham on Sunday, becoming the latest in a long line of players to be targeted online.

Image: Kyle Walker was subjected to racist abuse on Instagram after the Carabao Cup final

Football's governing bodies - including the FA, Premier League, EFL, FA Women's Super League, FA Women's Championship, PFA, LMA, PGMOL, Kick It Out and the FSA - will all unite for a three-day social media boycott from 3pm on Friday, April 30 until 11.59pm on Monday, May 3.

Despite welcoming the use of boycotts and believing they can have a powerful short-term impact, Professor Williams would like to see individuals take more responsibility too.

"While the boycott will see some short-term change hopefully, what we really need to see is change outside of social media companies," Professor Williams added.

"What I mean by that is a change in the fanbase, ultimately a change in the minds of fans. We need to see fans stand up against racism on mass."

Hate Won't Stop Us

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/hatewontstopus

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class please copy the URL to the hateful post or screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

www.kickitout.org