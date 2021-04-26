Social media boycott: Professional Footballers' Association asks players to add 'collective voice and influence'

The Professional Footballers' Association has written to all its members asking them to add their "collective voice and influence" in support of this weekend's boycott of social media sites.

The Premier League, Women's Super League, the EFL, League Managers' Association and Kick It Out, along with the PFA, will all switch off their social media channels from 3pm on Friday April 30 until 11.59pm on Monday May 3 "in response to the ongoing and sustained discriminatory abuse received online".

The PFA released a statement on Monday in which they urged players to follow suit, with the organisation also calling on major brands and sponsors to join the protest.

"As players, your collective voice and influence has the power to hold multinational companies to account and sends a powerful message to a global audience - abusive behaviour is unacceptable," the statement read.

"The PFA is also calling on major brands and sponsors, who work with players, to switch off and pull their funding on the platforms during the boycott.

3:05 Speaking after Sheffield United's victory over Brighton, David McGoldrick says more needs to be done to stop racist abuse online

"We know from our members' first-hand accounts that online hate causes trauma. The impact of the abuse can also extend to family members and impressionable fans."

According to the statement, a report into online abuse during Project Restart analysed 825,515 Tweets directed at selected players, with over 3,000 abusive messages identified, more of half of which contained racist abuse.

"We want more significant levels of action from the social media companies and platforms to take greater responsibility for tackling racism and discrimination on their channels," the PFA continued.

"Football is calling for the use of filtering, blocking and swift takedowns of offensive posts, improved verification processes and re-registration prevention."

1:07 Edleen John, the FA’s Co-Partner for Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion, says social media companies will find a united boycott from English football hard to ignore

The FA, Premier League, EFL, FA Women's Super League, FA Women's Championship, PFA, LMA, PGMOL, Kick It Out and the FSA will unite for this weekend's boycott from 3pm on Friday April 30 until 11.59pm on Monday May 3.

The action will see clubs from the Premier League, EFL, WSL and Women's Championship switch off their Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

A joint statement on behalf of all of the organisations said: "As a collective, the game recognises the considerable reach and value of social media to our sport. The connectivity and access to supporters who are at the heart of football remains vital.

1:04 Kick It Out chair Sanjay Bhandari says a weekend-long collective social media boycott from English football is a 'call to action' for tech companies and the government to help stamp out online abuse

"However, the boycott shows English football coming together to emphasise that social media companies must do more to eradicate online hate, while highlighting the importance of educating people in the ongoing fight against discrimination.

"Boycott action from football in isolation will, of course, not eradicate the scourge of online discriminatory abuse, but it will demonstrate that the game is willing to take voluntary and proactive steps in this continued fight.

"Finally, while football takes a stand, we urge the UK Government to ensure its Online Safety Bill will bring in strong legislation to make social media companies more accountable for what happens on their platforms, as discussed at the DCMS Online Abuse roundtable earlier this week."

In response to the sustained discriminatory abuse received online by players and others connected to the game, English football will unite for a social media boycott from 15:00 BST on Fri 30 April to 23:59 BST on Mon 3 May



Full story ➡️ https://t.co/YINlwNb7d0#NoRoomForRacism pic.twitter.com/vp6aVovqIS — Premier League (@premierleague) April 24, 2021

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: "Racist behaviour of any form is unacceptable and the appalling abuse we are seeing players receive on social media platforms cannot be allowed to continue.

"The Premier League and our clubs stand alongside football in staging this boycott to highlight the urgent need for social media companies to do more in eliminating racial hatred. We will not stop challenging social media companies and want to see significant improvements in their policies and processes to tackle online discriminatory abuse on their platforms.

0:58 Arnaut Danjuma says social media companies must do more to tackle online abuse after he Bournemouth forward was sent hateful comments last month

"Football is a diverse sport, which brings together communities and cultures from all backgrounds and this diversity makes the competition stronger. No Room For Racism represents all the work we do to promote equality, diversity and inclusion and tackling discrimination."

Facebook, which owns Instagram, has declined to comment on this matter, while Sky Sports News has contacted Twitter for a response.

Hate Won't Stop Us

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/hatewontstopus

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class please copy the URL to the hateful post or screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

www.kickitout.org