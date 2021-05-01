Lionel Messi: Barcelona star backs social media boycott taking place in British sport

Lionel Messi has backed the social media boycott currently taking place across British sport.

The Barcelona legend posted on his Instagram account - which is followed by more than 200m people - to pledge his support for the four-day initiative, which is in an attempt to tackle online abuse and discrimination.

Messi asked for his followers to give importance to the people that are behind each profile and asked for Facebook, Twitter and other social media companies to do more.

"I would like you, the 200 million people who follow me, to become the 200 million reasons that exist to make the networks a safe and respectful place, where we can share what we want without fear of being insulted," he wrote.

3:48 Liverpool winger Rinsola Babajide says online abuse is something she has to deal with on a regular basis as a black woman in the game

"And that insults, racism, abuse and discrimination remain outside of them forever. For you who are part of these networks and who are always with me, I hope you will accompany me and support me in this crusade."

He added: "Big hug to all and congratulations to all the football people in the United Kingdom for their idea of ​​putting together the campaign against abuse and discrimination in networks."

The FA, Premier League, EFL, FA Women's Super League, FA Women's Championship, PFA, LMA, PGMOL, Kick It Out and the FSA are uniting for the boycott from Friday through to Monday.

The Scottish FA, Scottish Professional Football League, Scottish Women's Football and PFA Scotland have also confirmed the participation of clubs and football organisations in Scotland.

UEFA also gave its backing on Thursday, urging players, clubs and national associations "to lodge formal complaints whenever players, coaches, referees or officials are victims of unacceptable tweets or messages".

FIFA also said it supports the English football-led social media boycott in response to discriminatory and offensive abuse on social media.

Sky Sports will not post any sports content to its channels on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat and Tik Tok for the duration of the boycott period.

Key organisations from other UK sports - such as the England and Wales Cricket Board, England Rugby, Premiership Rugby, Scottish Rugby, the Professional Darts Corporation, British Cycling, the Lawn Tennis Association and the British Horseracing Authority - have opted to join, as have other broadcasters including BT Sport, At The Races and talkSPORT.

The British Basketball League and Women's British Basketball League will also support the boycott along with key rugby league organisations including the Rugby Football League, Super League Europe, Rugby League World Cup 2021 and the Rugby League Players' Association.

Messi's statement in full

"I have reached 200 million followers on Instagram, however, because of what is happening today, I am not going to take it as a reason for celebration.

"Of course I appreciate all the love and support that I always receive from you, but I think the time has come to give importance to all the PEOPLE behind each profile, that we realize that behind each account there is a person, who laughs, cries, enjoys and suffers, human beings with feelings.

1:44 The ECB's Managing Director of Women's Cricket, Clare Connor, describes how both she and the England players have suffered online abuse and the importance of sports' united stand against hate

"Let's raise our voices to stop abuse on social media. It does not matter if we are anonymous, famous, athletes, referees or followers of a game, even someone outside all this, it does not matter the race, religion, ideology or gender ... No one deserves to be mistreated or insulted.

"We live together seeing and experiencing abuse, increasingly worse in each of the networks, without anyone doing anything to prevent it. We must strongly condemn these hostile attitudes and demand that the companies that run the networks take urgent action against these behaviours.

"I would like you, the 200 million people who follow me, to become the 200 million reasons that exist to make the networks a safe and respectful place, where we can share what we want without fear of being insulted. And that insults, racism, abuse and discrimination remain outside of them forever.

"For you who are part of these networks and who are always with me, I hope you will accompany me and support me in this crusade.

"Big hug to all and congratulations to all the football people in the United Kingdom for their idea of ​​putting together the campaign against abuse and discrimination in networks."

0:39 Scottish FA Equality Advisor and Livingston captain Marvin Bartley says abuse on social media could lead to someone taking their own life unless companies do more to stop it

Hate Won't Stop Us

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/hatewontstopus

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class please copy the URL to the hateful post or screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

www.kickitout.org