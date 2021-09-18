Nordic Masters: Fallon Sherrock denied maiden PDC crown as Michael van Gerwen wins first title in 2021

Fallon Sherrock made more history on Saturday night

Michael van Gerwen ended his long wait for a first PDC title of 2021 as he came from behind to beat Fallon Sherrock 11-7 in the final of the Nordic Masters in Copenhagen on Saturday.

The three-time world champion overcame Madars Razma 10-4 in his quarter-final earlier in the day before seeing off Premier League winner Jonny Clayton 11-7 in the semis.

Sherrock had reached her first PDC final by producing a stunning comeback to beat world No 5 and former World Matchplay champion Dimitri Van den Bergh 11-10 in the last four, having faced deficits of 7-1 and 8-2 at various stages in the match.

'The Queen of the Palace', who famously became the first woman to win a main-draw match at the PDC World Championship, received a bye into the semi-finals after quarter-final opponent Gerwyn Price withdrew from the competition due to an elbow injury.

Van Gerwen trailed 6-3 during the first session of the final before later reeling off six straight legs to clinch his 16th World Series crown and his first PDC title in 293 days.

Michael van Gerwen won his first PDC title since November (Image: Lawrence Lustig/PDC)

Nordic Masters: Saturday results Quarter-finals Gerwyn Price w/d Fallon Sherrock (bye) Dimitri Van den Bergh 10-8 Gary Anderson Peter Wright 3-10 Jonny Clayton Michael van Gerwen 10-4 Madars Razma Semi-finals Fallon Sherrock 11-10 Dimitri Van den Bergh Jonny Clayton 7-11 Michael van Gerwen Final Fallon Sherrock 7-11 Michael van Gerwen

"I had to wait a long time to win a trophy," said Van Gerwen in his on-stage interview. "Fallon played a phenomenal tournament and I think she played one of her best games in her life in the final and I want to give her all the credit because she made it really difficult.

"I think I deserved it this weekend. I played really well overall but also the crowd has been absolutely phenomenal. It's been too long since we had crowds like this, especially on a televised tournament, all I can say is thank you very much.

"I've been through a really tough period, this means so much to me. I've been working really hard on my game and then it finally pays off and I think I played really well over here."

