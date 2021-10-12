John Henderson and Danny Noppert head up the World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam
John Henderson and in-form Danny Noppert are among the latest players invited to compete in the World Series of Darts Finals, which will take place at AFAS Live in Amsterdam from October 29-31; a further 11 players have received invitations to the £300,000 tournament
Last Updated: 12/10/21 4:41pm
World Cup winner John Henderson and World Grand Prix semi-finalist Danny Noppert are among the latest players invited to compete in the World Series of Darts Finals.
Scotland's Henderson will make his debut at the event which is taking place at AFAS Live in Amsterdam from October 29-31.
Noppert will return to the venue where he was the runner-up to Michael van Gerwen in the 2019 event.
World Grand Prix semi-finalist Noppert is joined by 2020 World Grand Prix runner-up Dirk van Duijvenbode, four-time PDC ranking event winner Vincent van der Voort and former World Matchplay semi-finalist Jeffrey de Zwaan as the four Dutch invited players.
UK Open winner James Wade, Grand Slam champion Jose de Sousa, Michael Smith and Dave Chisnall are also heading to Amsterdam from the PDC Order of Merit not already invited, while reigning champion Gerwyn Price, four-time winner Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright and history-maker Fallon Sherrock were among the eight players invited prior to the World Grand Prix.
Henderson is among the four International players who are invited, along with Krzysztof Ratajski, Gabriel Clemens and Latvia's Madars Razma, whose place in the tournament was already confirmed.
A further four players will come from the Tour Card Holder Qualifier on Monday, October 18.
World Series of Darts Finals
Invited Players
Gerwyn Price
Peter Wright
Michael van Gerwen
Dimitri Van den Bergh
Gary Anderson
Nathan Aspinall
Jonny Clayton
Fallon Sherrock
Next four players from PDC Order of Merit
James Wade
Jose de Sousa
Michael Smith
Dave Chisnall
4x International Invited Players
Madars Razma
Krzysztof Ratajski
Gabriel Clemens
John Henderson
4x Dutch Invited Players
Dirk van Duijvenbode
Danny Noppert
Vincent van der Voort
Jeffrey de Zwaan
4x Tour Card Holder Qualifiers (October 18)
Session Schedule
Friday, October 29 (1900 local time, 1800 GMT)
8x First Round
Saturday, October 30 (1900 local time, 1800 GMT)
8x Second Round
Sunday, October 31
Afternoon Session (1245 local time, 1145 GMT)
Quarter-Finals
Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 GMT)
Semi-Finals
Final
