John Henderson and Danny Noppert head up the World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam

Scotland's John Henderson has been invited to compete in the World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam later this month

World Cup winner John Henderson and World Grand Prix semi-finalist Danny Noppert are among the latest players invited to compete in the World Series of Darts Finals.

Scotland's Henderson will make his debut at the event which is taking place at AFAS Live in Amsterdam from October 29-31.

Noppert will return to the venue where he was the runner-up to Michael van Gerwen in the 2019 event.

Henderson and Peter Wright won the World Cup of Darts

World Grand Prix semi-finalist Noppert is joined by 2020 World Grand Prix runner-up Dirk van Duijvenbode, four-time PDC ranking event winner Vincent van der Voort and former World Matchplay semi-finalist Jeffrey de Zwaan as the four Dutch invited players.

UK Open winner James Wade, Grand Slam champion Jose de Sousa, Michael Smith and Dave Chisnall are also heading to Amsterdam from the PDC Order of Merit not already invited, while reigning champion Gerwyn Price, four-time winner Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright and history-maker Fallon Sherrock were among the eight players invited prior to the World Grand Prix.

Henderson is among the four International players who are invited, along with Krzysztof Ratajski, Gabriel Clemens and Latvia's Madars Razma, whose place in the tournament was already confirmed.

A further four players will come from the Tour Card Holder Qualifier on Monday, October 18.

Noppert upset Michael van Gerwen before landing 130 and 101 checkouts during his victory against Vincent van der Voort in the second round of the World Grand Prix

World Series of Darts Finals

Invited Players

Gerwyn Price

Peter Wright

Michael van Gerwen

Dimitri Van den Bergh

Gary Anderson

Nathan Aspinall

Jonny Clayton

Fallon Sherrock

Next four players from PDC Order of Merit

James Wade

Jose de Sousa

Michael Smith

Dave Chisnall

4x International Invited Players

Madars Razma

Krzysztof Ratajski

Gabriel Clemens

John Henderson

4x Dutch Invited Players

Dirk van Duijvenbode

Danny Noppert

Vincent van der Voort

Jeffrey de Zwaan

4x Tour Card Holder Qualifiers (October 18)

Session Schedule

Friday, October 29 (1900 local time, 1800 GMT)

8x First Round

Saturday, October 30 (1900 local time, 1800 GMT)

8x Second Round

Sunday, October 31

Afternoon Session (1245 local time, 1145 GMT)

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (1900 local time, 1800 GMT)

Semi-Finals

Final

