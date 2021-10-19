World Series of Darts Finals: Maik Kuivenhoven, Niels Zonneveld, Mervyn King and Kim Huybrechts all qualify

Maik Kuivenhoven enjoyed wins over Daryl Gurney and Chris Dobey as he qualified for the World Series of Darts Finals

Dutch duo Maik Kuivenhoven and Niels Zonneveld were joined by Mervyn King and Kim Huybrechts in qualifying for the World Series of Darts Finals on Monday.

The PDC Tour Card Holder Qualifier saw four players secure places in the £300,000 tournament, which will take place at AFAS Live in Amsterdam from October 29-31.

Kuivenhoven and Zonneveld will compete on stage in front of a Dutch crowd in the event later this month after they impressed in Barnsley.

Mervyn King sealed his spot in Amsterdam at the end of the month

Kuivenhoven, a 33-year-old from Naaldwijk, enjoyed 5-1 wins over Daryl Gurney and Chris Dobey, and followed up a narrow win over Greece's John Michael with another nine-leg win in his deciding game, against Ryan Joyce.

Uitgeest's Zonneveld, 23, overcame Brendan Dolan in his decisive game to qualify, with the left-hander also impressing with a 107.61 average to defeat Mickey Mansell in one of five wins on the night.

King, who has been the runner-up in the Players Championship Finals and The Masters in the last year, defeated Damon Heta 5-3 in their decisive clash.

The veteran also whitewashed Darius Labanauskas with another ton-plus average during the event as he sealed his spot in Amsterdam.

Kim Huybrechts beat Raymond van Barneveld and Adrian Lewis

Fourth place went to Belgium's Kim Huybrechts, who defeated former world champions Raymond van Barneveld and Adrian Lewis as he secured qualification - averaging 105 against the latter to follow a 104 average in seeing off Luke Woodhouse.

Zonneveld, King, Kuivenhoven and Huybrechts will enter the World Series of Darts Finals in the first round on Friday October 29, with the eight seeded players entering in the second round on Saturday October 30.

