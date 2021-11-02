Super Series 8: Chris Dobey triumphs in style at Players Championship 28

Chris Dobey showed some stunning form

Chris Dobey picked up his second ranking title at Players Championship 28 with an 8-6 final win over the in-form Ryan Searle.

'Hollywood' put in a string of eye-catching performances against Maok Kuivenhoven, Gavin Carlin, Darren Webster, Bradley Brooks, Jose de Sousa and Rob Cross to reach the decider.

The 31-year-old recorded his first 110-plus average on the circuit during a sensational 7-4 semi-final defeat of Cross - who averaged 112.95 to his conqueror's 111.73.

🏆 𝗗𝗢𝗕𝗘𝗬 𝗧𝗔𝗞𝗘𝗦 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗧𝗜𝗧𝗟𝗘! 🏆



It's delight for Dobey who doubles his title tally, clinching his second Players Championship event with an 8-6 victory over Ryan Searle in the final!



Congratulations, Chris! 👏 pic.twitter.com/G3EQAubRUN — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) November 2, 2021

His form continued into the final, breaking Searle's throw immediately and then doubling his lead, before responding to a 14-darter from the Somerset ace with legs of 12 and 14 darts to move 4-1 up.

Searle landed an 11-darter as he took the next two to cut the gap to one leg, only to see Dobey pull out to 6-3 with a 121 bull finish for a 12-dart leg.

Searle then missed double 12 for a nine-darter in leg 10, taking the leg in 11 darts and then firing in tops as he moved within touching distance at 6-5.

Crucially, though, he missed a dart at double 10 to level in leg 12, and though Searle landed tops to stay in the game at 7-6, Dobey closed out victory on double 10.

Dobey backed up his first ranking title which he won in July

"I'm delighted to get the win," said Dobey. "I've been playing well for the last month or so, I've been very comfortable with my game and the practice is paying off.

"It's hard to keep that consistency throughout the day, and I felt I've dealt with it well today.

"I've taken my practice game to the board now. My floor game is what's been letting me down for the past few years - I've played well on TV the majority of the time and it's just getting that floor game right.

"You've seen it with Dimi [Van den Bergh]. He couldn't do much on the floor and he's turned his game around massively, and hopefully I can learn from Dimi and fly up the rankings."

Dobey could still claim automatic qualification for the Cazoo Grand Slam of Darts by winning another Players Championship this week, and he admitted: "It would be a great achievement for me.

"I've only played in the Grand Slam once and it was a great tournament - I got to the quarter-finals. Just to get a taste of that will be nice, but I'm just happy with my game.

"If I play like I have today, I'll be hard to beat."

Meanwhile, Scott Waites and Gabriel Clemens hit nine-dart finishes across the day.

The three-day Super Series 8 will continue on Wednesday.

Players Championship 28

Tuesday November 2

Last 16

Gabriel Clemens 6-2 Mike De Decker

Ryan Searle 6-2 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Michael van Gerwen 6-3 Joe Cullen

Dave Chisnall 6-2 Danny Noppert

Jose de Sousa 6-4 Kevin Doets

Chris Dobey 6-1 Bradley Brooks

Alan Soutar 6-4 Krzysztof Ratajski

Rob Cross 6-5 Ryan Joyce

Quarter-finals

Ryan Searle 6-5 Gabriel Clemens

Dave Chisnall 6-2 Michael van Gerwen

Chris Dobey 6-2 Jose de Sousa

Rob Cross 6-1 Alan Soutar

Semi-finals

Ryan Searle 7-4 Dave Chisnall

Chris Dobey 7-4 Rob Cross

Final

Chris Dobey 8-6 Ryan Searle

