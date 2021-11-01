Jonny Clayton lands fourth TV title of 2021 at World Series Finals in Amsterdam
Welsh wizard Jonny Clayton defeated world No 1 and World Cup team-mate Gerwyn Price before beating Michael van Gerwen and then Dimitri Van den Bergh in the final to win his fourth TV title of the year at the World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam
Jonny Clayton continued his dream 2021 by winning his fourth TV title of the year at the World Series of Darts Finals, defeating Dimitri Van den Bergh in the final on Sunday in Amsterdam.
A winner of the World Grand Prix earlier in October, Clayton sealed his second TV title of the month in style, averaging 101.63 in an 11-6 victory over Van den Bergh.
That was the Welshman's second ton-plus average of the day, having posted a 101.47 in an 11-6 semi-final win over Dutch No 1 Michael van Gerwen.
Clayton also claimed the scalp of reigning champion, world No 1 and Welsh World Cup team-mate Gerwyn Price in the quarter-finals on another memorable day for the 47-year-old.
"I'm enjoying every second of what I'm doing right now," Clayton reflected. "I want to thank everyone who supports me and gives me the chance to do this.
"I feel brilliant, my confidence is sky high at the moment. I'm one very happy man.
"There's no easy games, everyone in this competition is fantastic but it's my weekend so I'm going to smile tonight.
"It was a class game in the final, fair play to Dimitri. I could not get away from him until the last quarter of the game."
Words are lost on me, this year is getting better and better. So happy again… thank you @Jackscasino @OfficialPDC @ITV4 for another great event. And to the fans who were amazing 👏🏴🏴🏆😎 2021 the year of the ferret 😂😂🏴 pic.twitter.com/DtX4iTazv0— Jonny Clayton (@JonnyClay9) October 31, 2021
Despite coming up short in the final, Van den Bergh enjoyed a return to form across the weekend as he bounced back from a disappointing first-round exit at the World Grand Prix.
The world No 5 claimed a gutsy 11-8 win over Krzysztof Ratajski in the semi-finals, having got the better of his Belgian World Cup team-mate Kim Huybrechts in the quarter-finals.
"It wasn't the result I wanted but Jonny and I played a fantastic final, what a star he is," said Van den Bergh.
"I felt a lot better in my game this weekend than I have in the last few weeks. I've sorted something out and now I feel free to enjoy my darts again.
"I want to say a massive thank you to the fans, it was a joy playing in front of this crowd. I will be back."
A brilliant final as Jonny Clayton adds another TV title to his collection 👏 pic.twitter.com/xBJl5lqw7x— PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 31, 2021
2021 World Series of Darts Finals
Sunday October 31
Afternoon Session
Quarter-Finals
Krzysztof Ratajski 10-6 Niels Zonneveld
Dimitri Van den Bergh 10-8 Kim Huybrechts
Jonny Clayton 10-9 Gerwyn Price
Michael van Gerwen 10-5 Mervyn King
Evening Session
Semi-Finals
Dimitri Van den Bergh 11-8 Krzysztof Ratajski
Jonny Clayton 11-6 Michael van Gerwen
Final
Jonny Clayton 11-6 Dimitri Van den Bergh
The next PDC event is the Grand Slam of Darts, which will take place in Wolverhampton from November 13-21 - live on Sky Sports.