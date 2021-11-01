Jonny Clayton lands fourth TV title of 2021 at World Series Finals in Amsterdam

Jonny Clayton claimed the World Series Finals title in Amsterdam (photo courtesy of Kelly Deckers/PDC)

Jonny Clayton continued his dream 2021 by winning his fourth TV title of the year at the World Series of Darts Finals, defeating Dimitri Van den Bergh in the final on Sunday in Amsterdam.

A winner of the World Grand Prix earlier in October, Clayton sealed his second TV title of the month in style, averaging 101.63 in an 11-6 victory over Van den Bergh.

That was the Welshman's second ton-plus average of the day, having posted a 101.47 in an 11-6 semi-final win over Dutch No 1 Michael van Gerwen.

Clayton also claimed the scalp of reigning champion, world No 1 and Welsh World Cup team-mate Gerwyn Price in the quarter-finals on another memorable day for the 47-year-old.

"I'm enjoying every second of what I'm doing right now," Clayton reflected. "I want to thank everyone who supports me and gives me the chance to do this.

"I feel brilliant, my confidence is sky high at the moment. I'm one very happy man.

"There's no easy games, everyone in this competition is fantastic but it's my weekend so I'm going to smile tonight.



"It was a class game in the final, fair play to Dimitri. I could not get away from him until the last quarter of the game."

Words are lost on me, this year is getting better and better. So happy again… thank you @Jackscasino @OfficialPDC @ITV4 for another great event. And to the fans who were amazing 👏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏆😎 2021 the year of the ferret 😂😂🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/DtX4iTazv0 — Jonny Clayton (@JonnyClay9) October 31, 2021

Despite coming up short in the final, Van den Bergh enjoyed a return to form across the weekend as he bounced back from a disappointing first-round exit at the World Grand Prix.

The world No 5 claimed a gutsy 11-8 win over Krzysztof Ratajski in the semi-finals, having got the better of his Belgian World Cup team-mate Kim Huybrechts in the quarter-finals.

"It wasn't the result I wanted but Jonny and I played a fantastic final, what a star he is," said Van den Bergh.

"I felt a lot better in my game this weekend than I have in the last few weeks. I've sorted something out and now I feel free to enjoy my darts again.

"I want to say a massive thank you to the fans, it was a joy playing in front of this crowd. I will be back."

A brilliant final as Jonny Clayton adds another TV title to his collection 👏 pic.twitter.com/xBJl5lqw7x — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) October 31, 2021

2021 World Series of Darts Finals

Sunday October 31

Afternoon Session

Quarter-Finals

Krzysztof Ratajski 10-6 Niels Zonneveld

Dimitri Van den Bergh 10-8 Kim Huybrechts

Jonny Clayton 10-9 Gerwyn Price

Michael van Gerwen 10-5 Mervyn King

Evening Session

Semi-Finals

Dimitri Van den Bergh 11-8 Krzysztof Ratajski

Jonny Clayton 11-6 Michael van Gerwen

Final

Jonny Clayton 11-6 Dimitri Van den Bergh

The next PDC event is the Grand Slam of Darts, which will take place in Wolverhampton from November 13-21 - live on Sky Sports. Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts