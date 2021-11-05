Grand Slam of Darts: Fallon Sherrock to face Peter Wright, Lisa Ashton takes on Michael van Gerwen

Fallon Sherrock will take on Peter Wright, Gabriel Clemens and Mike De Decker in Group E of the Grand Slam of Darts

Fallon Sherrock will take on Peter Wright, while Lisa Ashton goes up against mighty Dutchman Michael van Gerwen following the draw for the Grand Slam of Darts.

Sherrock and Ashton have been handed three bumper clashes against some of the sport's biggest names after the group stage draw for the Wolverhampton event was made on Friday.

The 32-player tournament will be staged at the Aldersley Leisure Village from November 13-21 - live on Sky Sports, with the players competing for the Eric Bristow Trophy and a £125,000 top prize.

Lisa Ashton faces Michael van Gerwen, Joe Cullen and John Henderson in the 'Group of Death'

'The Queen of the Palace' Sherrock will make her Grand Slam debut against World Matchplay champion Wright on Saturday November 13, with Germany's Gabriel Clemens and Belgium's Mike De Decker also drawn in Group E.

Ashton, meanwhile, faces three-time Grand Slam champion Van Gerwen in her opening match in Group G, which also features Joe Cullen and World Cup winner John Henderson.

Reigning champion Jose de Sousa has been pitted against UK Open runner-up Luke Humphries, World Cup finalist Mensur Suljovic and Canada's Matt Campbell in Group F.

World champion Gerwyn Price has been drawn alongside Krzysztof Ratajski, Martin Schindler and Nathan Rafferty in Group A.

Jose de Sousa will be defending his Grand Slam of Darts title in Wolverhampton

Jonny Clayton, who has won the Masters, Premier League, World Grand Prix and World Series of Darts Finals in 2021, tops Group B alongside Mervyn King, Bradley Brooks and the European Development Tour champion, who will be confirmed on Sunday.

UK Open champion James Wade and European Championship winner Rob Cross are joined by Croatia's Boris Krcmar and Wales' Jim Williams in Group C, with Group D featuring Dimitri Van den Bergh, Stephen Bunting, Ryan Joyce and Rowby-John Rodriguez.

Raymond van Barneveld, the 2012 Grand Slam of Darts champion, secured his return to the event in Friday's Tour Card Holder qualifier, and he joins sixth seed Gary Anderson, Michael Smith and Joe Davis in Group H.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player De Sousa described winning the Grand Slam of Darts as 'a dream come true' De Sousa described winning the Grand Slam of Darts as 'a dream come true'

2021 Grand Slam of Darts Draw

Group A

(1) Gerwyn Price

Krzysztof Ratajski

Martin Schindler

Nathan Rafferty

Group B

(8) Jonny Clayton

Mervyn King

Bradley Brooks

European Development Tour Champion

Group C

(4) James Wade

Rob Cross

Boris Krcmar

Jim Williams

Group D

(5) Dimitri Van den Bergh

Stephen Bunting

Ryan Joyce

Rowby-John Rodriguez

Group E

(2) Peter Wright

Gabriel Clemens

Mike De Decker

Fallon Sherrock

Group F

(7) Jose de Sousa

Luke Humphries

Mensur Suljovic

Matt Campbell

Group G

(3) Michael van Gerwen

Joe Cullen

John Henderson

Lisa Ashton

Group H

(6) Gary Anderson

Michael Smith

Raymond van Barneveld

Joe Davis

Join us for live coverage of the Grand Slam of Darts in Wolverhampton next month. Check out daily Darts news on skysports.com/darts, our app for mobile devices and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts