Grand Slam of Darts: Fallon Sherrock to face Peter Wright, Lisa Ashton takes on Michael van Gerwen
The groups have been confirmed for the Grand Slam of Darts, taking place in Wolverhampton from November 13-21 - live on Sky Sports; Who will get their hands on the Eric Bristow Trophy?
Fallon Sherrock will take on Peter Wright, while Lisa Ashton goes up against mighty Dutchman Michael van Gerwen following the draw for the Grand Slam of Darts.
Sherrock and Ashton have been handed three bumper clashes against some of the sport's biggest names after the group stage draw for the Wolverhampton event was made on Friday.
The 32-player tournament will be staged at the Aldersley Leisure Village from November 13-21 - live on Sky Sports, with the players competing for the Eric Bristow Trophy and a £125,000 top prize.
'The Queen of the Palace' Sherrock will make her Grand Slam debut against World Matchplay champion Wright on Saturday November 13, with Germany's Gabriel Clemens and Belgium's Mike De Decker also drawn in Group E.
Ashton, meanwhile, faces three-time Grand Slam champion Van Gerwen in her opening match in Group G, which also features Joe Cullen and World Cup winner John Henderson.
Reigning champion Jose de Sousa has been pitted against UK Open runner-up Luke Humphries, World Cup finalist Mensur Suljovic and Canada's Matt Campbell in Group F.
World champion Gerwyn Price has been drawn alongside Krzysztof Ratajski, Martin Schindler and Nathan Rafferty in Group A.
Jonny Clayton, who has won the Masters, Premier League, World Grand Prix and World Series of Darts Finals in 2021, tops Group B alongside Mervyn King, Bradley Brooks and the European Development Tour champion, who will be confirmed on Sunday.
UK Open champion James Wade and European Championship winner Rob Cross are joined by Croatia's Boris Krcmar and Wales' Jim Williams in Group C, with Group D featuring Dimitri Van den Bergh, Stephen Bunting, Ryan Joyce and Rowby-John Rodriguez.
Raymond van Barneveld, the 2012 Grand Slam of Darts champion, secured his return to the event in Friday's Tour Card Holder qualifier, and he joins sixth seed Gary Anderson, Michael Smith and Joe Davis in Group H.
2021 Grand Slam of Darts Draw
Group A
(1) Gerwyn Price
Krzysztof Ratajski
Martin Schindler
Nathan Rafferty
Group B
(8) Jonny Clayton
Mervyn King
Bradley Brooks
European Development Tour Champion
Group C
(4) James Wade
Rob Cross
Boris Krcmar
Jim Williams
Group D
(5) Dimitri Van den Bergh
Stephen Bunting
Ryan Joyce
Rowby-John Rodriguez
Group E
(2) Peter Wright
Gabriel Clemens
Mike De Decker
Fallon Sherrock
Group F
(7) Jose de Sousa
Luke Humphries
Mensur Suljovic
Matt Campbell
Group G
(3) Michael van Gerwen
Joe Cullen
John Henderson
Lisa Ashton
Group H
(6) Gary Anderson
Michael Smith
Raymond van Barneveld
Joe Davis
