Players Championship Finals: Adrian Lewis labels Peter Wright a 'cheat' after heated clash

Adrian Lewis says he was left 'bewildered' after the heated exchange

Adrian Lewis has accused Peter Wright of being a "cheat" after being beaten by the Scot in the second round of the Players Championship Finals on Saturday.

Following Wright's 6-5 victory in Minehead, a heated exchange took place between the two players while they were still on stage, with Lewis looking particularly unhappy and ending up being led away by a member of security staff.

The Englishman later wrote on Twitter: "Learning curve about trust today occurred.

Peter Wright advanced is through to the quarter-finals

"I honestly did nothing wrong. Even I was bewildered with what was going on and trying to process it whilst trying to concentrate on my darts. So at the end of the game I wanted to find out what was his problem because I didn't have a clue what was going on.

"He said to me there was a loose floorboard and I found it! So my response to him was: 'You took me out my rhythm, you had a game plan, and as world number two, it's disgraceful and you're nothing but a cheat'.

"He knew what he was doing, as soon as I went 3-1 up he started muttering things and shaking his head at me which put me in a situation that made me feel uncomfortable.

"The people who I fall out with always have to be the ones (that) apologise because they know I'm not a cheat, never have been, never will be!"

Lewis added: "Trouble does seem to follow me around, I can't deny it, but it's only because I'm a genuine person who wears my heart on my sleeve and people try to take advantage of that. I will always speak my mind!

"For those saying I'm a sore loser, this that and the other, I'm the best loser because I say it exactly as it is.

"I don't try hide anything, I say what I see. Peter will say nice things about me in the interview as he knows I've done nothing wrong and he's bang out of order."

Wright, who subsequently defeated Damon Heta 10-8 to set up a quarter-final clash with defending champion Michael Van Gerwen, said he doesn't use social media and wouldn't be looking at Lewis' tweets.

"I'm not bothered about Adrian and the comments," Wright told Online Darts TV.

"If people want to put stupid messages on there, put stupid messages, so it's up to them.

"I just go and play my game and plod along."

Van Gerwen, who is looking to win the title for a seventh time, got past fellow Dutchman Raymond van Barneveld 6-3 in round two before seeing off Gary Anderson 10-6.

Meanwhile, world champion Gerwyn Price suffered a third-round exit as the Welshman lost 10-8 to Brendan Dolan, who will now meet Joao De Sousa in the last eight, with the Portuguese having beaten William O'Connor 10-7.

Daryl Gurney eliminated James Wade, triumphing 10-7, to advance to a clash with Ryan Searle, who was a 10-7 victor over Rob Cross.

The other quarter-final will be between Jonny Clayton and Vincent Van Der Voort following their victories over Luke Humphries and Danny Noppert respectively.