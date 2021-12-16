World Darts Championship: Adrian Lewis and Gary Anderson will battle it out at Alexandra Palace

Adrian Lewis and Gary Anderson (right) will meet early doors at the World Darts Championship

They met in a World Darts Championship final just five years ago, but now Adrian Lewis and Gary Anderson will light up Alexandra Palace once again - with a spot in the third round on the line.

Two darting warriors will collide early doors on top of the hill in north London with one big name heading for the exit.

While 'The Flying Scotsman' is still plying his trade in the higher echelons of the sport, Lewis has fallen down the rankings at an alarming rate and at No 35, his future will be questioned should he lose.

Watch Lewis' incredible 9-darter against Anderson in the final of the World Championship back in 2011

World Darts Championship - Thursday Evening Session R1 William O'Connor vs Danny Lauby R1 Ryan Meikle vs Fabian Schmutzler R1 Ron Meulenkamp vs Lisa Ashton R2 Gary Anderson vs Adrian Lewis

'Jackpot' famously struck a nine-darter against Anderson to win his maiden World title in 2011 and the Stoke-on-Trent thrower backed it up 12 months later to establish himself as the best in the game at the time.

Anderson, 50, lifted the trophy in 2015 before beating Lewis in a memorable final a year later.

Adrian Lewis will take on Anderson after beating Matt Campbell 3-1 on opening night

Two warriors of the game will meet once more - a decade on from one of the greatest finals. Will they be able to rekindle former glories on the big stage one more time? Lewis certainly thinks so.

"I haven't really thought about Gary," the 36-year-old said during his press conference. "He must be thinking the same I was thinking when the draw came out. There could have been easier draws, but I'm here to win the tournament. I'm doing six to eight hours on the board, so to turn up to lose a quarter-final? No."

He added: "It's going to be a cracking game. Gary is Gary. He's going to go up there and will give it some, like I will, and what will be will be."

Wayne Mardle gives his reaction to Lewis' first round win over Campbell and looks ahead to his clash with Anderson

Wayne Mardle was impressed with the way Lewis handled the occasion, but admits he's not as consistent as he once was in his heyday.

"He was incredible back then," said the Sky Sports' analyst. "He can give anyone a run for their money and if he tightens up, he gives himself so many opportunities on doubles that if Gary's going to beat him, Gary is going to have to play well because you don't feel Adrian is going to go off the boil that easily."

John Part said: "It is a tough draw for Gary Anderson because Adrian is in the outsiders position, so it could have been anybody of the outsiders coming into play Gary.

"Gary has a tough draw and now that Adrian has played a match, he's comfortable, he's sort of at peace with himself. He's going to go in there and be quite difficult against Gary, I think."