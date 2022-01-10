PDC Qualifying School 2022: Fallon Sherrock left with uphill task after defeat on day two

Sherrock is hoping to win her membership to the 128-strong PDC Pro Tour

Fallon Sherrock was defeated in the third round on day two of the First Stage at the 2022 PDC Q-School in Milton Keynes.

'The Queen of the Palace', who became the first female player to win a game at the PDC World Championship, is bidding to win a PDC Tour Card at the seven-day event. Having lost her opening round on Sunday, she picked up two victories on Monday, against Adrian Devine (5-2) and Steve Haggerty (5-4).

However, she fell to former BDO world youth champion Joshua Richardson 5-2, who averaged over 100, in her third contest.

Sherrock will have one more chance on Tuesday to progress to the final stage. If she does not qualify automatically, her victories on Monday may prove decisive, as players can also get through via a First Stage Order of Merit.

Three-time world champion John Part was another player to fall in the Round of 128, losing to Scotland's Nathan Girvan on a 5-1 scoreline.

Q-School explained

Over 650 players are competing in the 2022 PDC Qualifying Schools from January 9-15, with 32 Tour Cards on offer for players to secure a spot on the PDC circuit for 2022 and 2023.

The competitions are split between Milton Keynes and Niedernhausen in Germany.

In the first stage which takes place from January 9-11, 128 players will progress to the final stage.

Eight players per day will qualify automatically, with all further places going to players from a First Stage Order of Merit in each region.

A total of 32 PDC Tour Cards will be on offer in the final stage from January 12-15, with each of the daily winners in the UK and Europe receiving an automatic Tour Card.

The remaining 24 Tour Cards will be allocated to players from the UK and European Q School Final Stage Orders of Merit, and split on a pro-rata basis of total participants in each region.