Fallon Sherrock beaten in first round at PDC Q-School by Jason Hogg, John Part also loses

Fallon Sherrock suffered a narrow defeat to Jason Hogg in her first match on the opening day of PDC UK Q-School in Milton Keynes.

Qualifying School, or Q-School, features more than 650 players bidding for the 32 Tour Cards available. Concurrent events are being staged in the UK and Germany.

Sherrock, who burst onto the scene at the 2020 World Championship by becoming the first woman to win a match at the tournament, is aiming to secure a Tour Card for the first time.

She is currently ranked 90th in the PDC Order of Merit, with only the top 64 securing automatic Tour Cards, which guarantee entry into Players Championships and UK Open Qualifiers.

Sherrock fell in her opening match in Q-School in Milton Keynes, losing a tight contest 5-4 against Hogg.

The match went with throw all the way, with Sherrock coming closest to breaking in the seventh leg when she was left on 40. She was also stranded on 41 after nine darts of the final leg as Hogg checked out on 67 to secure a tense win.

Hogg averaged 93 in the win while Sherrock finished with an average of 90. Hogg made it through to the last 32 where he was beaten by Andrew Hyland.

The first stage runs from January 9-11 so Sherrock will have two more chances to qualify for the final stage, which runs from January 12-15.

Three-time world champion John Part also lost in the first round, going down 5-3 to Jonny Kinsella.

Leighton Bennett, 16, winner of the BDO World Youth Darts Championship in 2019, lost 5-4 to Neil MacDougall.

Even though Sherrock has not yet secured a Tour Card, she could still be in contention for a place at the Premier League Darts.

The top four players in the world qualify automatically for the competition but the other six spots are wildcard selections.

PDC chairman Eddie Hearn has said Sherrock is under consideration for a place.

"Right now, Fallon is the flagbearer for the growth and development of women's darts because she has the profile to inspire a new generation of women's darts players and she is one of, if not, the main reason why that investment has come from the PDC," Hearn told Sky Sports in December.

"All of a sudden we see the potential for that growth and whenever we talk about the growth of a sport it always comes through an individual, an ambassador, or a role model. If you're going to get growth at a younger level across females in darts, she's the kind of person that's going to inspire that.

"When she broke through at the Worlds in 2019 you wondered whether it would be a one-off, but she's proved it's not. For me, with a commercial hat on, she has to be considered for the Premier League.

"Fans will want her in, broadcasters will want her in, but there is a real feeling from the PDC board that the Premier League is an event that rewards players for performances and consistency over the period and we're starting to now see that consistency from Fallon Sherrock.

"You cannot ignore the profile and the noise it creates for darts. She's been an unbelievable blessing for the sport."