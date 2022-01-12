Jonny Clayton: Welshman ready to defend Masters title in Milton Keynes

Jonny Clayton will be out to defend his Masters title in Milton Keynes later this month

Jonny Clayton will begin his Masters title defence later this month after the draw for the tournament in Milton Keynes was confirmed.

Friday's opening night will see all eight first-round ties take place as former semi-finalist Nathan Aspinall takes on debutant Luke Humphries and former quarter-finalist Joe Cullen faces Daryl Gurney in another high-profile contest.

Last year's runner-up Mervyn King takes on debutant Ryan Searle, while Dirk van Duijvenbode takes on Simon Whitlock after original opponent Danny Noppert withdrew to remain with his partner in the Netherlands for the birth of their first child.

Clayton and Michael Smith hit three consecutive ton-plus finishes in an epic sixth set of their last-16 clash at the World Championship

Under PDC rules, Noppert's place in the draw is now taken by the next player from the PDC Order of Merit, meaning that former European Championship winner Whitlock steps into the field.

The second round is split across two sessions on Saturday, January 29, with 2014 champion James Wade and 2017 runner-up Gary Anderson starring in the afternoon session before Clayton begins his title defence in the evening.

A star-studded evening session will also see Peter Wright make his first appearance as a two-time world champion, with world No 1 Gerwyn Price and five-time Masters winner Michael van Gerwen also taking to the stage.

William Borland, Darius Labanauskas & Gerwyn Price all hit incredible nine-darters at the Worlds!

2022 Masters

Friday, January 28 (1900 GMT)

First Round

Krzysztof Ratajski v Gabriel Clemens

Dave Chisnall v Stephen Bunting

Ryan Searle v Mervyn King

Rob Cross v Brendan Dolan

Dimitri Van den Bergh v Ian White

Joe Cullen v Daryl Gurney

Dirk van Duijvenbode v Simon Whitlock

Nathan Aspinall v Luke Humphries

Saturday, January 29

Second Round

Afternoon Session (1245 GMT)

Jose de Sousa v Cross/Dolan

Gary Anderson v Cullen/Gurney

Michael Smith v Ratajski/Clemens

James Wade v Chisnall/Bunting

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Jonny Clayton v Van den Bergh/White

Gerwyn Price v Searle/King

Peter Wright v Van Duijvenbode/Whitlock

Michael van Gerwen v Aspinall/Humphries

Sunday January 30

Afternoon Session (1245 GMT)

Quarter-Finals

Evening Session (1900 GMT)

Semi-Finals

Final