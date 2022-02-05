Phil Taylor's darts return ends in quarter-final defeat at World Seniors Darts Championship

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out all of Phil Taylor's nine-darters which took place in front of the Sky Sports cameras! Check out all of Phil Taylor's nine-darters which took place in front of the Sky Sports cameras!

Phil Taylor's darts return ended in a quarter-final exit as 'The Power' fell to a straight-sets defeat to Kevin Painter at the World Seniors Darts Championship.

Taylor, playing in his first tournament since retiring from the sport four years ago, had made it past Peter Manley in the second round but was easily beaten 3-0 by Painter, his former foe, on Saturday night.

'The Artist' only lost three legs in the match.

Taylor, 61, had hoped to win the inaugural championship and turn back the clock at the iconic Circus Tavern, where he clinched 11 of his 16 world titles during a legendary record-breaking career.

The World Seniors Darts Championship is open to players over the age of 50, although current PDC Tour card holders are ineligible, ruling out the likes of Peter Wright and Gary Anderson.

The semi-finals and final take place on Sunday. Painter will take on Robert Thornton in the next round.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Peter Wright won the first night of the Premier League, thrashing Jonny Clayton with this 121 checkout. Peter Wright won the first night of the Premier League, thrashing Jonny Clayton with this 121 checkout.

Peter Wright says he has found the 'Phil Taylor feeling' and wants to win every tournament after a victorious opening night of the Premier League of Darts.

Wright marched to a 6-1 final victory over Jonny Clayton at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena. The result followed two further victories in his earlier matches against Michael Smith and Gary Anderson.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Check out some of the best checkouts from night one of the Premier League in Cardiff. Check out some of the best checkouts from night one of the Premier League in Cardiff.

"I've got a new feeling - the Phil Taylor feeling," Wright said on Sky Sports. "I used to think 'how is that man concentrating on every single match?' and I found it at the beginning of this year after I won the Worlds.

"Obviously a slip up at the Masters but I believe that I can go on. I want to play every single tournament and win every tournament."

2022 Cazoo Premier League: Opening night results and Thursday's schedule

Night 1 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

Thursday February 3

Quarter-Finals

Jonny Clayton 6-2 Joe Cullen

Gerwyn Price 3-6 James Wade

Peter Wright 6-3 Michael Smith

Michael van Gerwen 4-6 Gary Anderson

Semi-Finals

Jonny Clayton 6-4 James Wade

Peter Wright 6-5 Gary Anderson

Final

Jonny Clayton 1-6 Peter Wright

Night 2 - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Thursday February 10

Quarter-Finals

Peter Wright v Michael van Gerwen

Jonny Clayton v Michael Smith

James Wade v Joe Cullen

Gerwyn Price v Gary Anderson