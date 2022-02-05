Phil Taylor's darts return ends in quarter-final defeat at World Seniors Darts Championship
Kevin Painter defeats Phil Taylor 3-0 in quarter-final at the Circus Tavern; 16-time world champion Taylor, playing in his first tournament since retiring from darts in 2018, had beaten Peter Manley in second round
Last Updated: 05/02/22 9:58pm
Phil Taylor's darts return ended in a quarter-final exit as 'The Power' fell to a straight-sets defeat to Kevin Painter at the World Seniors Darts Championship.
Taylor, playing in his first tournament since retiring from the sport four years ago, had made it past Peter Manley in the second round but was easily beaten 3-0 by Painter, his former foe, on Saturday night.
'The Artist' only lost three legs in the match.
Taylor, 61, had hoped to win the inaugural championship and turn back the clock at the iconic Circus Tavern, where he clinched 11 of his 16 world titles during a legendary record-breaking career.
The World Seniors Darts Championship is open to players over the age of 50, although current PDC Tour card holders are ineligible, ruling out the likes of Peter Wright and Gary Anderson.
The semi-finals and final take place on Sunday. Painter will take on Robert Thornton in the next round.
