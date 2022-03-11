Women's Series Darts in Barnsley: Fallon Sherrock and Lisa Ashton favourites to dominate

Fallon Sherrock and Lisa Ashton will battle it out at the PDC Women's Series this weekend

The PDC Women's Series begins this weekend with favourites Fallon Sherrock and Lisa Ashton looking to battle it out for glory in Barnsley.

Qualification for the Women's World Matchplay later this year will be based on prize money across the year's 12 events.

The series starts this weekend at Barnsley Metrodome, with two events held per day, with Sherrock and Ashton joined by a whole host of big names, including Mikuru Suzuki, Deta Hedman, Lorraine Winstanley, Rhian O'Sullivan, Corrine Hammond and Sky Sports' Laura Turner.

Iran's Mozhgan Rahmani, who has given up university studies to turn pro, will also be involved.

"What I love about the Women's Series is the environment we get to play in. It's so different to what we had before because the PDC have come along and introduced this Women's Series and it's extended with 20 events and a women's Matchplay," Turner told The Darts Show Podcast.

Colin Lloyd feels the PDC has come up trumps in being able to put together a women's series, saying: "They've noticed now that there is a market for ladies' darts because they're quality players.

"They put in the same hard work as what the men do and they're just as focused as everyone else.

"It's such a lovely environment to play in and the set up of everything is all really good. It's run professionally and that's the way it should be.

"I don't want it to be just about Fallon Sherrock and Lisa Ashton and I know they're absolute class players but someone needs to chuck a feather in the works, front them and put them on the back foot."

Sherrock returns to action for the first time since her disappointing PDC Q School results

The second weekend will be held on April 30-May 1 in Wigan, with the decisive third weekend taking place on June 25-26 in Barnsley.

A further two weekends will be held on August 27-28 in Niedernhausen and on October 29-30 in Wigan, with two events taking place per day across each two-day weekend.

PDC Women's Series

Events 1-4 - March 12-13, Barnsley Metrodome

Events 5-8 - April 30-May 1, Robin Park Tennis Centre, Wigan

Events 9-12 - June 25-26, Barnsley Metrodome

Women's World Matchplay - July 24, Winter Gardens, Blackpool

Events 13-16 - August 27-28, H+ Hotel Niedernhausen

Events 17-20 - October 29-30, Robin Park Tennis Centre, Wigan

Women's World Matchplay

Sunday July 24 (1300 BST)

Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals & Final

Prize Fund

Winner £10,000 + place in 2022 Grand Slam of Darts

Runner-Up £5,000

Semi-Finalists £2,500 each

Quarter-Finalists £1,250 each

Total £25,000