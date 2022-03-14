Lisa Ashton wins PDC Women's Series One, Two and Four in Barnsley

Lisa Ashton won three out of four PDC Women's Series events in Barnsley at the weekend; Fallon Sherrock collected the other title.

Ashton, who became the first woman to win a PDC Tour card, defeated the 'Queen of the Palace' in a last-leg decider 5-4 en route to winning Event Four at the Barnsley Metrodome.

'The Lancashire Rose' had started the weekend by winning Event One via a comfortable 5-2 victory over Wales' Rhian Griffiths. Sherrock suffered a shock quarter-final defeat to Lorraine Winstanley.

Sherrock gained revenge over Winstanley in Event Two, but she was eventually beaten in a high-quality semi-final encounter with Ashton. Ashton landed a superb 'Big Fish' during the 5-4 victory. The Bolton thrower then beat Ireland's Robyn Byrne 5-3 with an 80.14 average in the final.

PDC Women's Series - Events One to Four Final Event One Lisa Ashton 5-2 Rhian Griffiths Event Two Lisa Ashton 5-3 Robyn Byrne Event Three Fallon Sherrock 5-3 Joanne Locke Event Four Lisa Ashton 5-4 Fallon Sherrock

During Event Three, Sherrock reeled off four legs in a row to seal a comeback victory against Joanne Locke and secure the title.

Sherrock's triumph over Locke in the final followed comprehensive earlier wins; a 4-0 victory over Natalie Gilbert and a 5-1 semi-final win against Aileen de Graaf.

The second weekend of the Women's Series will be held on April 30-May 1 in Wigan, with the decisive third weekend taking place on June 25-26 in Barnsley.

A further two weekends will be held on August 27-28 in Niedernhausen and on October 29-30 in Wigan, with two events taking place per day across each two-day weekend.

Events Schedule

The top two players from the final PDC Women's Series Order of Merit will qualify to compete in the 2022/23 World Darts Championship and 2022 Grand Slam of Darts.

Qualification for the Women's World Matchplay later this year will also be based on prize money across the year's 12 events.

PDC Women's Series

Events 1-4 - March 12-13, Barnsley Metrodome

Events 5-8 - April 30-May 1, Robin Park Tennis Centre, Wigan

Events 9-12 - June 25-26, Barnsley Metrodome

Women's World Matchplay - July 24, Winter Gardens, Blackpool

Events 13-16 - August 27-28, H+ Hotel Niedernhausen

Events 17-20 - October 29-30, Robin Park Tennis Centre, Wigan

Women's World Matchplay

Sunday July 24 (1300 BST)

Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals & Final

Prize Fund

Winner £10,000 + place in 2022 Grand Slam of Darts

Runner-Up £5,000

Semi-Finalists £2,500 each

Quarter-Finalists £1,250 each

Total £25,000

