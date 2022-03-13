Fallon Sherrock overcomes Joanne Locke to claim her first PDC Women's Series title of the year

Fallon Sherrock has won her first PDC Women's Series title of 2022 after fighting back to overcome Joanne Locke in Event Three

Fallon Sherrock reeled off four legs in a row to seal a comeback victory against Joanne Locke and collect her first PDC Women's Series title of the year.

The 'Queen of the Palace' trailed Locke 3-1 in the final of Event Three in Barnsley before mounting a determined fightback to triumph 5-3 and win her eighth title overall.

Both finalists had earlier won their semis by a resounding margin, with Sherrock seeing off Aileen de Graaf 5-1 and Locke victorious against Rhian Griffiths by the same scoreline.

Having taken the opening leg with a double five, Sherrock was pegged back as her opponent hit a 180 and the pair then traded maximums in the third before Locke edged it to go 2-1 up.

Premier League Darts Live on

Locke's 177 to leave 24 then enabled her to open up a two-leg advantage but Sherrock held with a 45 checkout, reducing the deficit to 3-2.

The 27-year-old levelled with another 180 and a 55 checkout, regaining the lead with double eight and finally wrapping up victory with a 68 checkout in the eighth leg.