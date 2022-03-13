Fallon Sherrock overcomes Joanne Locke to claim her first PDC Women's Series title of the year
Fallon Sherrock trailed Joanne Locke 3-1 after four legs of the final of Event Three in Barnsley before staging a comeback to defeat her opponent 5-3; Lisa Ashton, who had won Events One and Two, was knocked out in the last 64
Fallon Sherrock reeled off four legs in a row to seal a comeback victory against Joanne Locke and collect her first PDC Women's Series title of the year.
The 'Queen of the Palace' trailed Locke 3-1 in the final of Event Three in Barnsley before mounting a determined fightback to triumph 5-3 and win her eighth title overall.
Both finalists had earlier won their semis by a resounding margin, with Sherrock seeing off Aileen de Graaf 5-1 and Locke victorious against Rhian Griffiths by the same scoreline.
Having taken the opening leg with a double five, Sherrock was pegged back as her opponent hit a 180 and the pair then traded maximums in the third before Locke edged it to go 2-1 up.
Locke's 177 to leave 24 then enabled her to open up a two-leg advantage but Sherrock held with a 45 checkout, reducing the deficit to 3-2.
The 27-year-old levelled with another 180 and a 55 checkout, regaining the lead with double eight and finally wrapping up victory with a 68 checkout in the eighth leg.Lisa Ashton, who had won both of the first two events in the PDC Women's Series on Saturday, missed out on the chance of a hat-trick after going down 4-3 to Donna-Maria Rainsley in the last 64.