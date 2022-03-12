Lisa Ashton too strong for Fallon Sherrock as she wins PDC Women's Series One and Two in Barnsley

Lisa Ashton defeated Fallon Sherrock en route to winning PDC Women's Series Two on Saturday in Barnsley

Lisa Ashton crashed in a magical 170 in defeating rival Fallon Sherrock as she cleaned up by winning Events One and Two of the PDC Women's Series in Barnsley on Saturday.

Ashton, who became the first woman to win a PDC Tour card, defeated the 'Queen of the Palace' in a last-leg decider 5-4 en route to winning Event Two at the Barnsley Metrodome.

Sherrock endured a disappointing day at the Barnsley Metrodome on Saturday

Ashton won Event One with a comfortable 5-2 victory over Wales' Rhian Griffiths, with Sherrock suffering a shock quarter-final defeat to Lorraine Winstanley.

Sherrock gained revenge over Winstanley in Event Two, but she was eventually beaten in a high-quality semi-final encounter with Ashton, who landed the 170 during her 5-4 victory.

The Bolton thrower then beat Ireland's Robyn Byrne 5-3 with an 80.14 average in the final to scoop a total of £10,000 in prize money over the day.

A whole host of players, including Deta Hedman, Rhian O'Sullivan, Corrine Hammond and Sky Sports' Laura Turner, will be back to battle it out for glory on Sunday.

The second weekend of the Women's Series will be held on April 30-May 1 in Wigan, with the decisive third weekend taking place on June 25-26 in Barnsley.

A further two weekends will be held on August 27-28 in Niedernhausen and on October 29-30 in Wigan, with two events taking place per day across each two-day weekend.

Prizes on offer

The top two players from the final PDC Women's Series Order of Merit will qualify to compete in the 2022/23 World Darts Championship and 2022 Grand Slam of Darts.

Qualification for the Women's World Matchplay later this year will also be based on prize money across the year's 12 events.

PDC Women's Series

Events 1-4 - March 12-13, Barnsley Metrodome

Events 5-8 - April 30-May 1, Robin Park Tennis Centre, Wigan

Events 9-12 - June 25-26, Barnsley Metrodome

Women's World Matchplay - July 24, Winter Gardens, Blackpool

Events 13-16 - August 27-28, H+ Hotel Niedernhausen

Events 17-20 - October 29-30, Robin Park Tennis Centre, Wigan

Women's World Matchplay

Sunday July 24 (1300 BST)

Quarter-Finals, Semi-Finals & Final

Prize Fund

Winner £10,000 + place in 2022 Grand Slam of Darts

Runner-Up £5,000

Semi-Finalists £2,500 each

Quarter-Finalists £1,250 each

Total £25,000