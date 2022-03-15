PDC European Tour: Michael van Gerwen wins Interwetten German Darts Championship

Michael van Gerwen beat Rob Cross to win the Interwetten German Darts Championship final

Michael van Gerwen tasted victory for the first time on the PDC European Tour since 2019 with a superb comeback win over Rob Cross in Sunday's Interwetten German Darts Championship final.

The Dutchman followed up back-to-back Premier League wins in Exeter and Brighton with his first ranking title of 2022 at Halle 39 in Hildesheim.

Van Gerwen's last of 32 previous European Tour successes had come in Graz in 2019, but he showed his class to scoop the £25,000 title with an 8-5 success over Cross.

That included a spirited fightback in the final after Cross opened up leads of 2-0 and 4-1, with Van Gerwen producing legs of 12, 13 and 12 darts to level.

Cross took out 121 to move back ahead in leg nine, but Van Gerwen levelled and capitalised on a miss from his rival at tops to break for a 6-5 lead, before legs of 11 and 14 darts wrapped up the title.

"I've been working for this for a really long time and it means a lot to me," said Van Gerwen, who returns to third on the PDC Order of Merit following the win.

"To win a [European Tour] tournament again feels absolutely phenomenal. I keep fighting and I never give up. I'm not done yet!

"Everyone knows I love to play tournaments in Germany - the crowds have been absolutely fantastic, and it means the world."

The PDC European Tour returns with the Interwetten German Darts Grand Prix from April 16-18 in Munich.

Interwetten German Darts Championship

Sunday March 13

Afternoon Session

Last 16

Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Martin Lukeman

Peter Wright 6-4 Krzysztof Ratajski

Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-1 Ryan Searle

Michael Smith 6-1 Dave Chisnall

Daryl Gurney 6-3 Joe Cullen

Jonny Clayton 6-4 Mensur Suljovic

Rob Cross 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Karel Sedlacek 6-4 Jose de Sousa

Evening Session

Quarter-Finals

Michael van Gerwen Bye (Peter Wright withdrew due to back injury)

Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-3 Michael Smith

Daryl Gurney 6-5 Jonny Clayton

Rob Cross 6-4 Karel Sedlacek

Semi-Finals

Michael van Gerwen 7-6 Dimitri Van den Bergh

Rob Cross 7-4 Daryl Gurney

Final

Michael van Gerwen 8-5 Rob Cross