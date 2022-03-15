PDC European Tour: Michael van Gerwen wins Interwetten German Darts Championship
Michael van Gerwen survives three missed match darts from Dimitri Van den Bergh at the end of their dramatic semi-final, before coming through against Rob Cross in the German Darts Championship final; "I keep fighting and I never give up. I'm not done yet!"
Last Updated: 15/03/22 5:40pm
Michael van Gerwen tasted victory for the first time on the PDC European Tour since 2019 with a superb comeback win over Rob Cross in Sunday's Interwetten German Darts Championship final.
The Dutchman followed up back-to-back Premier League wins in Exeter and Brighton with his first ranking title of 2022 at Halle 39 in Hildesheim.
Van Gerwen's last of 32 previous European Tour successes had come in Graz in 2019, but he showed his class to scoop the £25,000 title with an 8-5 success over Cross.
That included a spirited fightback in the final after Cross opened up leads of 2-0 and 4-1, with Van Gerwen producing legs of 12, 13 and 12 darts to level.
Cross took out 121 to move back ahead in leg nine, but Van Gerwen levelled and capitalised on a miss from his rival at tops to break for a 6-5 lead, before legs of 11 and 14 darts wrapped up the title.
"I've been working for this for a really long time and it means a lot to me," said Van Gerwen, who returns to third on the PDC Order of Merit following the win.
"To win a [European Tour] tournament again feels absolutely phenomenal. I keep fighting and I never give up. I'm not done yet!
"Everyone knows I love to play tournaments in Germany - the crowds have been absolutely fantastic, and it means the world."
The PDC European Tour returns with the Interwetten German Darts Grand Prix from April 16-18 in Munich.
Interwetten German Darts Championship
Sunday March 13
Afternoon Session
Last 16
Michael van Gerwen 6-4 Martin Lukeman
Peter Wright 6-4 Krzysztof Ratajski
Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-1 Ryan Searle
Michael Smith 6-1 Dave Chisnall
Daryl Gurney 6-3 Joe Cullen
Jonny Clayton 6-4 Mensur Suljovic
Rob Cross 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode
Karel Sedlacek 6-4 Jose de Sousa
Evening Session
Quarter-Finals
Michael van Gerwen Bye (Peter Wright withdrew due to back injury)
Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-3 Michael Smith
Daryl Gurney 6-5 Jonny Clayton
Rob Cross 6-4 Karel Sedlacek
Semi-Finals
Michael van Gerwen 7-6 Dimitri Van den Bergh
Rob Cross 7-4 Daryl Gurney
Final
Michael van Gerwen 8-5 Rob Cross